ExpressVPN ‘reduces workforce’ for the second time in two years

Kape Technologies, owner of ExpressVPN, has announced a wave of redundancies at the VPN firm

The total number of redundancies remains unconfirmed

This comes weeks after major updates to its proprietary Lightway WireGuard protocol

ExpressVPN has announced a round of redundancies in an official statement.

This is the second time the Kape Technologies-owned company has taken the axe to its workforce in two years after it shed 12% of its staff in July 2023.

According to Tom’s Guide, ExpressVPN has not specified the number of jobs lost, so far, with the statement only reading that the company has taken the “difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce".

The statement does not mention any cuts at either Private Internet Access (PIA) or CyberGhost – two VPNs also under the Kape umbrella.

ExpressVPN is still currently advertising several job openings in both Engineering and Security on the company website, as well as in Marketing and Accounting & Finance. So, how significant this is as signs of trouble ahead for this VPN service is hard to gauge.

Indeed, ExpressVPN recently released significant updates to its VPN protocol, Lightway, alongside major updates to its Linux app earlier this month. The company also entered the eSIM market with the launch of holiday.com back in December.

There also seem to be plenty of funds in the marketing coffers with ExpressVPN announcing a partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club as the official Digital Privacy Partner in November.

ExpressVPN places third in TechRadar's best VPN guide at the time of writing. It topped those charts for several years until the beginning of 2024 when NordVPN was named best VPN.

ExpressVPN slipped further later that year when Surfshark climbed to second.

We look forward to re-testing ExpressVPN in the coming months to see how its Lightway protocol has improved and whether its bid to be the fastest VPN on the block has received a boost from Lightway Turbo.