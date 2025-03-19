ExpressVPN ‘reduces workforce’ for the second time in two years

Undisclosed number of staff make forced exit from previously no.1 VPN company

ExpressVPN mobile app and Aircove
(Image credit: ExpressVPN)
  • Kape Technologies, owner of ExpressVPN, has announced a wave of redundancies at the VPN firm
  • The total number of redundancies remains unconfirmed
  • This comes weeks after major updates to its proprietary Lightway WireGuard protocol

ExpressVPN has announced a round of redundancies in an official statement.

This is the second time the Kape Technologies-owned company has taken the axe to its workforce in two years after it shed 12% of its staff in July 2023.

According to Tom’s Guide, ExpressVPN has not specified the number of jobs lost, so far, with the statement only reading that the company has taken the “difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce".

The statement does not mention any cuts at either Private Internet Access (PIA) or CyberGhost – two VPNs also under the Kape umbrella.

ExpressVPN is still currently advertising several job openings in both Engineering and Security on the company website, as well as in Marketing and Accounting & Finance. So, how significant this is as signs of trouble ahead for this VPN service is hard to gauge.

ExpressVPN Windows app

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Indeed, ExpressVPN recently released significant updates to its VPN protocol, Lightway, alongside major updates to its Linux app earlier this month. The company also entered the eSIM market with the launch of holiday.com back in December.

There also seem to be plenty of funds in the marketing coffers with ExpressVPN announcing a partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club as the official Digital Privacy Partner in November.

ExpressVPN places third in TechRadar's best VPN guide at the time of writing. It topped those charts for several years until the beginning of 2024 when NordVPN was named best VPN.

ExpressVPN slipped further later that year when Surfshark climbed to second.

We look forward to re-testing ExpressVPN in the coming months to see how its Lightway protocol has improved and whether its bid to be the fastest VPN on the block has received a boost from Lightway Turbo.

TOPICS
Dan Sung
Dan Sung
Editor-in-Chief, VPN and How to Watch

Dan is Editor-in-Chief, VPN and How to Watch, at Future. He heads up all the VPN content and how to watch articles. So, if you want to know about what is the best VPN or how to watch just about anything on TV, anywhere in the world, he's a good bet to ask. Dan has worked in tech journalism for over a 15 years, writing for Tech Digest, Pocket-lint, MSN Tech, Wareable and What Hi-Fi? as well as freelancing for T3, Metro and the Independent. Dan has a keen interest in playing and watching football. He has also written about it for the Observer and FourFourTwo and ghost authored John Toshack's autobiography, Toshack's Way.

