Tech layoffs: cybersecurity firm behind popular VPN services cuts around 200 staff

After Twitter, Meta, Google, and other Big Tech companies, now it's Kape Technologies' turn to enter the ring of tech layoffs. The popular cybersecurity company behind some of the best VPN services around has reportedly laid off around 200 employees across different departments.

Some of those departments included ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access (PIA), and CyberGhost. No one was safe, either, with high-level executives joining the ranks of those affected, and big names like Dan Gericke walking away from the business.

We're still waiting for responses from the providers and people involved so we can better map what's happening. In the meantime, though, it's impossible not to wonder whether these events will impact the security of the virtual private network (VPN) services alongside the obvious discomfort of, now former, employees.

Kape Technologies layoffs: what we know so far

At the time of writing, neither Kape nor the VPN providers involved haven't released any official announcements. Yet, LinkedIn is full of posts from former and current employees talking about the layoffs. The distinguished "Open to work" banner circles the profile picture of many of those who are likely to have been caught in the crossfire.

Among words of encouragement, praising the hard work of ex-colleagues, some (even across higher roles) took the decision to leave the company altogether in the face of what was happening.

"As many of you may know, Kape Technologies (which includes ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and PIA VPN brands) was taken private on June 1st and this week decided to retrench about 30% of their global workforce," reads a post written by Dan G. (alias Dan Gericke) now ex-CTO at Express.

"I decided to exit along with my many amazing colleagues that were terminated and am officially announcing my departure as CTO of ExpressVPN and the Kape Privacy Division."

Other allegedly former employees have been taking advantage of the anonymity granted by Reddit to express their discontent on how Kape's restructuring process seems to have been handled, and I have even received anonymous emails from people looking to express their concerns.

As already mentioned, we are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for responses from the parties involved. We are looking to keep updating this page as new information comes in, so we can show the truth of the situation.

What's certain now is that these layoffs add to an already worrying scenario in today's tech sector that keeps cutting its workforce.

Be sure to stay tuned as the story develops.