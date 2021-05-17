The results are in... we've found the official #1 best VPN of 2021

It's official - the number one top VPN in the world remains ExpressVPN.

We've just completed our latest round of top-to-toe testing of all the biggest and best VPN providers on the planet, and ExpressVPN is the clear winner.

It combines all the assets we admire in a VPN: it's remarkably easy-to-use on a range of devices, superb at unblocking geo-restricted streaming services and banned apps, and has ridiculously fast connections with a proven track record on security.

The world renowned NordVPN was a close second once again. But perhaps the most notable mover in the new chart is Hotspot Shield, elevating one spot and in to the top three. Perhaps better known for its popular free VPN, Hotspot seems to be getting closer and closer to Express and Nord with every test we do.

Below you can see 2021's top five best overall VPN providers in full, with an excerpt from our refreshed reviews to show why we rate them so highly. And further down this page, we explain in more detail why ExpressVPN has taken the title of best VPN...again!

The top 5 best VPNs in 2021

1. ExpressVPN

"This is a polished, powerful and professional service; a top-quality VPN which exceeded our expectations in everything from platform support and privacy, to ease of use, unblocking abilities and its excellent support. The best just keeps on getting better" Read more in or full ExpressVPN review

2. NordVPN

"NordVPN's Netflix-unblocking, P2P-optimized servers, NordLynx-accelerated speeds and Bitcoin support make for an appealing service. It's a polished and professional service which will deliver good results for most users." Read more in or full NordVPN review

3. Hotspot Shield (up one place)

"There's a lot to like about Hotspot Shield, especially its ease of use, site unblocking prowess and raw speed; with just enough interesting and unusual features to help it stand out from the crowd. It doesn't quite matchup to the overall best services out there like ExpressVPN and NordVPN... but it isn't far off." Read more in or full Hotspot Shield review

4. Surfshark (down one place)

"Surfshark is stuffed with advanced functionality, with likeable and easy-to-use apps, and it unblocked every one of our test platforms; and the initial price tramples all over most of the competition. A must for your VPN shortlist." Read more in or full Hotspot Shield review

5. Private Internet Access (up one place)

"Private Internet Access is a likeable VPN which gives you plenty for your money: a wide range of feature-packed apps, instant Netflix unblocking, a large network and some very useful expert-level tweaks. Go take a look." Read more in or full Private Internet Access review

Why is ExpressVPN the best VPN for 2021

ExpressVPN has sat at the top of our charts for a good few years now, and the reasons for that are more or less the same now as they were then.

For starters, it has some of the very fastest connection speeds on the market - and that's only going up thanks to the provider's proprietary Lightway protocol. It absolutely nailed our streaming VPN testing, getting around geo-blocks put in front of it by services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Peacock TV, ESPN Plus and many more.

Another thing we love about Express is that it's just so easy to use - and on a range of devices, too. It tops this list of Android VPN and iPhone VPN providers, while its desktop clients on Windows and Mac are also second to none. And if you do run into a spot of bother, there's fantastic 24/7 live chat support ready and waiting to help solve your issue.

ExpressVPN is easy to use on a multitude of devices (Image credit: ExpressVPNB)

Of course it would all be for naught if using ExpressVPN exposed your private data and details. Luckily, ExpressVPN's security smarts and privacy policy are among the strongest out there. Peace of mind, we're sure, for when you're living in or traveling to countries that are renowned for government snooping, or if you're particularly looking for a VPN for torrenting.

Of course, ExpressVPN isn't perfect. If you tend to use your VPN as a browser extension, then the fact you need Express downloaded to your desktop as well may put some people off. It's probably high time that Express increased the number of simultaneous connections it allows, too - five is below the industry norm and pales in comparison to the unlimited connections permitted by the likes of Surfshark and IPVanish.

ExpressVPN remains a little pricier than some of the competition (there's no danger of it topping our cheap VPN chart). But it has recently introduced a freebie that tempers that somewhat: a free year of unlimited secure cloud storage from Backblaze, which it chucks in when you sign up for an annual plan. And you can of course try ExpressVPN for 30-days without risk, thanks to its quibble-free money back guarantee.