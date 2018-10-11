Best free TV shows to stream online in Australia

Streaming services like Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime and Foxtel Now offer a wide range of great TV shows which can be streamed to your living room television or compatible devices instantly — so long as you're a paying subscriber.

That said, paying for multiple streaming services each month can become quite a costly endeavour, which is why it's important to remember that there are a number of catchup or online-only services in Australia which offer top quality TV shows absolutely free.

It might be hard to believe, but you can actually stream some of the best shows in the world right now, like The Handmaid's Tale and Atlanta, without paying a single cent.

With that in mind, these are our picks for the best free TV shows to stream in Australia at the moment and where you can find them. We've sorted this list into genres so you can more easily find something to suit your mood or interests – and we'll continue to add more shows to it over time, so remember to check back often for more recommendations.