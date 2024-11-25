Bad news, Sling TV fans – the YouTube TV rival is getting a big price hike

Sling TV's price hikes take effect from 20 December

All Blue and Orange plans are increasing by $5.99 per month

But Sling still undercuts similar rivals, despite price rises

Sling TV has announced some fairly hefty price hikes on all three of its plans, which are effective from December 2024. The increases are the first since 2022.

Sling Orange, the cheapest plan, is going up from $40 to $45.99 per month, an increase of 15%. The same $5.99 increase is coming to the other plans. Sling Blue is currently $45 per month and the combined Blue + Orange plan is $60.

The new charges will take effect from the next billing cycle on or after 20 December.

Why is this happening? According to Sling, it's because of the program providers. "The price we pay to provide you with the programming you enjoy continues to increase well above the pace of inflation," Sling said in a note to customers.

But while "we actively fight every day on your behalf to keep costs as low as possible" it can no longer absorb the rising costs.

An industry-wide issue

(Image credit: Future)

Sling says, correctly, that this is an industry-wide issue; other streamers have upped their prices too. And it points out that it still offers "some of the lowest prices in paid live TV".

Its closest rival in live TV streaming, YouTube TV, is $72.99 for the base plan compared to $60 for Sling's full-fat offering; even with the price hike Sling's service will be cheaper, although it does differ in the range of channels it provides.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've been thinking of signing up to Sling but haven't yet done it, there are some offers to cut the costs: it's currently offering half-price subscriptions for the first month, and there are additional offers including $5 off the monthly Sling with Max bundle and similar add-ons such as AMC and Paramount Plus With Showtime.

You can also get a free month of the Premium pass, which is normally $32.99, to help soften the blow.