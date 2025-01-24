How to watch Star Trek: Section 31 online from anywhere – stream new Michelle Yeoh spin-off movie

How to watch Star Trek: Section 31 online

Set phasers to stunned as Paramount Plus continues to beam up more Star Trek spin-offs with this action-packed new movie focussing on the shadowy Starfleet agency. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Star Trek: Section 31 online from anywhere in the world,

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, January 24 Global stream: Paramount Plus Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Section 31 will see the return of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou. While Georgiou was originally introduced as the well respected Captain of the USS Shenzhou in Star Trek: Discovery, that version of the character was swiftly dispatched in a shock season 1 twist. Later, however, the crew of the Discovery met the Mirror Universe version of the character – a ruthless Terran emperor. Making her way back to the Prime Universe, after a whole bunch of space shenanigans that we won’t spoil here, Mirror Georgiou eventually became a member of Starfleet’s special ops agency, Section 31.

The fourteenth Star Trek movie may be the first to go direct to streaming, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be any less of a spectacle than we’ve come to expect from the Federation’s ‘big screen’ outings. With a promise that the sins of Georgiou’s past are finally starting to catch up with her.

You won’t want to miss the franchise’s first movie in nearly a decade, so read on for how to watch Star Trek: Section 31 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Star Trek: Section 31 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Star Trek: Section 31, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Star Trek: Section 31 online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Star Trek: Section 31 around the world

Where to watch Star Trek: Section 31 online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Star Trek: Section 31 premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus on Friday, January 24 in the US and everywhere else the service is available, which includes Canada, the UK and Australia. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 / CA$6.99 / £4.99 / AU$6.99. A Paramount Plus subscription also includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes of Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies like new release Smile 2. Traveling abroad? You can stream Star Trek: Section 31 on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Star Trek: Section 31

Star Trek: Section 31 trailer

When is the Star Trek: Section 31 release date? Star Trek: Section 31 will release globally on Paramount Plus on Friday, January 24. It'll be the first Star Trek film to head direct to streaming.

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: Section 31?

Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou

Omari Hardwick as Alok

Sam Richardson as Quasi

Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz

Robert Kazinsky as Zeph

Humberly Gonzalez as Melle

Miku Martineau as young Georgiou

What can we expect from Star Trek: Section 31? The official synopsis from Paramount reads: "Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past."

Can I watch other Star Trek shows on Paramount Plus? How much Star Trek you can watch on Paramount Plus varies by region, but UK viewers have the most comprehensive library, with almost everything from The Original Series to the modern revival. This includes the latest shows such as Discovery, Strange New Worlds, Picard and Lower Decks as well as the three generations of theatrical movies. Remember, Brits abroad can use a VPN to beam themselves back to the UK and watch from anywhere.