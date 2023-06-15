How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2: live stream the Paramount Plus sci-fi hit from anywhere

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will stream on Paramount Plus in the US, the UK, and Australia. Canadian viewers will want to purchase a Crave membership to stream episodes, or they can catch them live through the linear CTV Sci-Fi channel. However, if you’re trying to access your subscription while travelling, you’ll need a VPN to watch brand-new episodes from abroad.

Captain Pike returns to marshal the crew of the USS Enterprise as they boldly chart the far reaches of the galaxy and discover weird and wonderful new civilisations. Fans will be eager to discover the fate of Number One after their dramatic arrest last season, and, like us, gleefully anticipating the show’s live-action crossover episode with Star Trek: Lowers Decks.

Part of Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek universe, Strange New Worlds reunites us with Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock, and Number One a decade before Kirk’s boarded the USS Enterprise. Following their rapturously received appearances in season 2 of Discovery, they became the core trio of Strange New Worlds, whose episodic, "monster of the week" format harkened back to the OG series.

It's light on its feet and funny, which is why the Jonathan Frakes-directed crossover with animated series Lower Decks – beaming up the actors who voice Brad Boimler (Quaid) and Beckett Mariner (Tawney Newsome) into live-action on the Enterprise – could make for deliriously entertaining TV.

Strange New Worlds season 2 will pick up after the Romulans declaration of war on the Federation and Starfleet’s arrest of Una Chin-Riley/ Number One after she was discovered to be a genetically altered Illyrian. It also hints at a romance between a young Kirk (Paul Wesley) and La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), the latter a descendent of Kirk’s future nemesis – KAHN! – that could send shockwaves though the franchise.

Read below for our guide on how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 online FREE in the US

The crew of the USS Enterprise are docking once more on Paramount Plus. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will debut on Thursday, June 15 with “The Broken Circle”. There are 10 episodes in total, and new episodes will be added at the same time week. If you haven't already got Paramount Plus, the great news is that you can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $4.99 for a monthly subscription. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from outside your country

If you're abroad when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 debuts, you'll find that you're unable to stream this action-packed sci-fi romp thanks to pesky regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus for the US.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 FREE in Canada

Cable viewers can catch all-new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the CTV Sci-Fi channel every Thursday from June 15, broadcasting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. For cord-cutters, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S2 is made available on streaming platform Crave the very same day, with new episodes added weekly. Subscription options include Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or, if you’re happy to sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing, you choose Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and We Own This City. For cord-cutters, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is made available on streaming platform in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

More top TV: how to watch Yellowstone season 5

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 in the UK

Live long and prosper! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 should make contact with Paramount Plus UK on Thursday, June 15 – the same day as in the US – with subsequent instalments added on a weekly basis. Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service. Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

More Paramount Plus goodness: watch 1883 online

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 online in Australia

Aussies can beam themselves aboard the USS Enterprise with a subscription to Paramount Plus. Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts on the streamer beginning Friday, June 16, with episodes available weekly every Friday from 10am AEST. New subscribers are entitled to try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial. And if you like what you see, a monthly subscription will cost you AU$8.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year. As detailed above, you may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kinds of TV shows. It's home to Yellowstone prequels like 1923, Star Trek universe spin-offs like Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and animated series Prodigy and Lower Decks, as well as Yellowjackets, horror movie Scream VI, reality TV smash Survivor, and video game adaptations Halo and Sonic The Hedgehog. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.