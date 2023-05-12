How to watch Scream 6: stream the latest instalment online and on TV

Watch Scream 6: streaming service

Scream 6 is available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus with a free trial. The sixth instalment of the iconic horror movie franchise is available to watch in the US and Canada right now. In Australia and the UK you'll have to buy or rent the movie. Away from home? Simply use a VPN to stream Scream 6 from abroad.

The original Scream turned the slasher genre on its head. The movie had meta written all over it, with knowing protagonists ribbing each other for walking straight into the genre's hackneyed tropes like saying 'I'll be right back' shortly before disappearing for good. And it was huge, spawning a series of sequels – and a million Halloween costumes – as well as inspiring countless imitators within their own respective genres.

Now it's back with a sixth instalment. The story? The four college-age survivors from last year's instalment (simply called Scream) are trying to move on with their lives in New York City when a new Ghostface Killer strikes in the very same city. What are the chances, eh? The film is notable for the return of franchise favourites Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Want to stream Scream? Of course you do. Here's how to watch Scream 6 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scream 6 online FREE in the US

Scream 6 landed on Tuesday, April 25. The movie is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch the sixth instalment in the iconic horror series without paying a cent thanks to the Paramount Plus free trial. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month. And, in better news, there's a 7-day FREE trial available to new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere – all you'll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Scream 6 from outside your country

If you're abroad, you can't watch Scream 6 thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Scream 6 online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Scream 6 from abroad:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus for the US.

How to watch Scream 6 FREE in Canada

As with its American release, Scream 6 is exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada and premiered on Tuesday, April 25. A subscription starts at $5.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Scream 6 online in Australia

In Australia, Scream 6 is available in cinemas, or to rent through the major streaming stores – Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play. Visiting Australia? You can access all your usual streaming services as if you were at home by using a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Scream 6 in the UK

Scream 6 isn't available on Paramount+ in the UK, though it is available as a pay-for download via iTunes, Prime Video, Rakuten and Sky Store. Currently on holiday in the UK? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you're located.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also access it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Star Trek: Picard, animated series Prodigy and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Yellowjackets, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.