How to watch Survivor 44 online and stream new episodes every week from anywhere

Watch Survivor season 44 online

Stream all-new Survivor 44 live on CBS with a subscription to Fubo TV or a $9.99 Paramount Plus subscription. Canadian viewers can watch a Survivor 44 live stream via the Global TV app. Aussie fans can watch the latest episodes for free on 9Now (the day after they air in the US). And if you're travelling? A VPN will keep you connected to your favorite streaming services.

With over 22 years on the air, Survivor has proved it has the tenacity and appeal to outlast the competition! Host Jeff Probst returns to guide 18 new contestants – including a yogi, a surgical podiatrist, and a Puerto Rican salon owner – through a series of physical and mental challenges, in a game where tribal bonds are forged and broken and the last islander standing wins $1,000,000. Read on below for our guide and watch Survivor season 44 online from anywhere.

We’re back on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji with Season 44 continuing the harder, faster “new era” of Survivor as 18 contestants form three tribes and are forced to fend for themselves over 26 days.

Not only will they need to perform in feats of strength, intelligence, and endurance to gain advantages and avoid being eliminated, but they’ll want a long-term strategy if they're to become this season’s Sole Survivor.

Probst effuses that season 44 is “one of our most intense, unpredictable, inspirational and entertaining” yet. That’s largely thanks to a larger-than-life cast that includes former Seattle Seahawks player Brandon Cottom, “bro-ish” NYC fire fighter Danny Massa, 35-year-old drug counselor Carolyn Wiger, and Puerto Rican salon owner “Yam Yam” Arocho, who excitedly articulates the appeal of island life: “I can’t wait to not eat, not shower, not brush my teeth, and poop in the ocean. Bring it!”

Prepare for 18 tenacious competitors to push themselves to the limit as we explain how to watch Survivor season 44 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Survivor season 44 online: stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Get ready for 18 brand new contestants to battle it out in Fiji. Survivor returns to CBS from Wednesday, March 1 at 8pm ET/PT, with subsequent episodes airing at the same time each week. If you have CBS on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details, and then you can enjoy all prior 43 seasons of Survivor and much more.

How to watch Survivor season 44 without cable in the US

If you want to watch Survivor live but don’t have cable, don’t sweat it: there are a number of IPTV services that offer a CBS live stream.

FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a pretty comprehensive, OTT cable replacement service. It’s entry-level Pro plan offers over 100 channels for $74.99 a month, but you there’s a free trial available (opens in new tab) first for new subscribers. So you could sample the service without paying a thing before and then cancel if it’s not for you.

Alternatively, you could try Hulu + Live TV (including ads) for $69.99 a month. However, there’s no free trial available with this plan.

Then there’s always Paramount Plus. Subscribers who pick the $9.99 Paramount Premium plan can watch their local CBS channel live. But, if want to save some dollars and don’t mind waiting a few hours, then you can watch new episodes of Survivor on-demand instead with the $4.99 Paramount Plus (with ads) plan (opens in new tab).

In addition to every season of Survivor, Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows, like Yellowstone spin-off 1923, all things Star Trek, Godfather mini-series The Offer, blockbuster movies like Scream (2020) and Top Gun: Maverick, and live sports action from CBS.

Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Survivor 44 online from outside your country

If you're out of the country when Survivor season 44 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all of the tribal drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will let you stream Survivor online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Survivor online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Survivor 44 online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Survivor season 44 will air on Global TV in Canada, with episodes simulcast at the same time as the US at 8pm ET/PT every Wednesday from March 1. If you don't have the channel as part of a cable lineup, you can still watch Survivor season 44 for FREE by downloading the Global TV app. That will let you watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the login details of a cable provider. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab), which lets you magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Survivor season 44 online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) The latest season of Survivor will air Down Under every Thursday from March 2 at 7.30pm AEDT on free-to-air channel 9Go! That means you'll also be able to watch the show online completely FREE via Channel 9's streaming service 9Now (opens in new tab). It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your name and Aussie postcode (e.g., 3000, if you can somehow afford to live in the heart of Melbourne). Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access the service from anywhere.

Can I watch Survivor season 44 in the UK?

Sadly the Robinson Crusoe-styled gameshow didn’t take off in the UK, and even with Paramount Plus available there now, the hit US series isn’t available to stream in that part of the world.

That means if you’re travelling abroad and don’t want to miss the latest thrilling season, you’ll need to buy a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream Survivor season 44. Luckily, it’s easy to download and even easier to use.

Full list of Survivor season 44 contestants