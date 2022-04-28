How to watch The Offer online: stream the making of The Godfather mini-series from anywhere

It’s an offer no one should refuse: a 10-episode dramatization about the beleaguered production of classic gangster flick The Godfather. The Offer comes along to remind us of the seismic impact on film history of Francis Ford Coppola's classic mafia movie, roughly 50 years after it debuted in cinemas. As is often the case, though, this was a production that almost never happened. Here's how you can watch The Offer online now and exclusively on Paramount Plus wherever you are.

Watch The Offer online Premiere: Thursday, April 28 New episodes: weekly every Thursday until June 16 Cast: Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Patrick Gallo, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Burn Gorman.

The Offer follows producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) and his frustrated efforts to turn Mario Puzo’s blockbuster novel into a box-office hit for Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), then head honcho of Paramount.

He faces more obstacles than bullet holes in a rival mobster. There's industry ennui over the prospect of another gangster movie, and even director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) initially dismisses the source material as sleazy and sensationalist.

Plus, he finds himself dealing with real-life mobsters like Joe Columbo (Giovani Ribisi): the founder of The Italian-American Civil Rights League who's unhappy about the film's stereotypical portrayal of Italian-Americans.

Also featuring Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, this Paramount Plus series provides a brilliant behind-the scenes look at one of the greatest movies ever made. So, keep reading and we’ll break-down how to watch The Offer online from anywhere now.

If you've left New York for summer in Sicily – or are away in any other corner of the world, for that matter – then you won't be unable to watch The Offer thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

