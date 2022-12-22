How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online: stream the Tom Cruise blockbuster from anywhere

For the inimitably cool aviators, breathtaking flying sequences, immaculate uniforms, golden sunsets, chest-beating patriotism, unforgettable soundtrack and the most homoerotic volleyball scene in cinematic history, many thought that the original Top Gun motion picture couldn't be beaten but Maverick proved us wrong. The biggest film not only of 2022 but of Tom Cruise's entire career, here's how to watch Top Gun: Maverick online from anywhere – don't forget to use your 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

Watch Top Gun: Maverick online Premiere: Thursday, December 22 (US, UK, CA, AU) Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm Director: Joseph Kosinski FREE stream: Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

Three decades (!) after graduating from Top Gun, Maverick is going nowhere fast. The US Navy has no use for loose cannons, not even singularly gifted ones, but Maverick's old buddy Iceman, now an admiral, has one last job opportunity that may pique his interest.

Pete Mitchell is going back to school. A school seemingly filled with Maverick-sized egos that require breaking for a perilous US Navy mission. This elite group of next-generation Top Gun graduates includes Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late former wingman Goose, who paid for his partner's machismo with his life. Whereas Maverick hasn't forgotten, Rooster hasn't forgiven, but for better or for worse, the fates of the warring pilots is intertwined.

Created hand in hand with the US Department of Defense and the US Navy, it's all killer and no filler, a classic Cruise action flick. Follow our guide below for how to watch Top Gun: Maverick online wherever you are.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick FREE in the US without cable

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount Plus at 12am PT / 3am ET on Thursday, December 22 in the US. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Top Gun: Maverick for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure but want to stream Top Gun: Maverick online? You might not be able to, due to annoying regional restrictions, if you happen to be in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick for FREE in Canada

It's more of the same in Canada, where Top Gun: Maverick is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, hitting the streaming service on Thursday, December 22 at 3am ET / 12am PT. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick in the UK

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to watch on Paramount Plus UK from 8am GMT on Thursday, December 22. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one-week FREE trial is available to anyone who hasn't signed-up before. However, if you're a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky streaming device, Paramount Plus is available as a free addon service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online in Australia

Action movie fans in Australia will be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick from 7pm AEDT on Thursday, December 22 via Paramount Plus. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

