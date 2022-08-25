How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online: stream new episodes from anywhere

Prepare yourself for warp 10 excitement as the crew of the USS Cerritos return for more wacky sci-fi mayhem! It’s full of connections to The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine, taking us on a whirlwind tour of the Trekkie universe in irreverent, outrageous fashion. Read on further for how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online, with a subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

From the Emmy-winning creator of Rick and Morty, Mike McMahon’s series continues to chart the misadventures of Boimler (Jack Quaid), Mariner (Tawny Newsome), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero): bottom rung staff aboard Starfleet’s most inconsequential vessel, who work under the marginally more important Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) and First Officer Ransome (Jerry O’Connell), described as being like “William Riker on speed”.

*Warning – potential spoilers ahead*

Now that Freeman's been arrested for apparently detonating a bomb on the Pakled home planet, what’s to become of her crew? They can look forward to a close encounter with cosmic rocks that manifest their worst nightmares – including red-headed clowns with razorblade arms – Boimler and Mariner going rogue, and the USS Cerritos docking at a very familiar space station: the Deep Space Nine!

It's a hilarious, highly entertaining addition to the Star Trek universe, and we detail how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online below, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the comedy’s new episodes thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 from abroad

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

(opens in new tab) Boimler and the USS Cerritos crew are back for more misadventures on Thursday, August 25, with new episodes available weekly from 12am PT / 3am ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), with the season concluding on October 27. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) can be had from just $4.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) right now. The service features new originals and is ideal for Trekkies, as it's also home to Star Trek: Picard, Discovery, and Strange New Worlds. Outside of the US? Residents of the country You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian Trekkies can tune in to CTV Sci-Fi (opens in new tab), which will be airing new episodes weekly from Thursday, August 25 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. And if you miss any of the action, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab) – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Alternatively, you could also stream Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 with Crave. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, but new subscribers get a 7-day FREE Crave trial. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK fans can watch new episodes of Lower Decks weekly from Friday, August 26 on Prime Video (opens in new tab), and just a day later than their American cousins. Plus, you can tune in without paying a penny too thanks to its FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab). After that, a full Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month, or £79 if you want to commit to a year (increasing to £8.99 / £95 a year starting from September 15). Alternatively, you can subscribe to just Prime Video for only £5.99 a month. And remember, even if you're abroad you'll be able to access your streaming service subscription from anywhere if you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 in Australia