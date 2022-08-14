How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online: stream the zombie spin-off from anywhere

Over ten years and many spin-offs later, the Walking Dead is the zombie franchise that refuses to die! Tales of the Walking Dead, from series creators Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell, is an anthology series comprising six original stories set within the Walking Dead universe. Introducing new A-list faces, fresh takes on the apocalypse, and as much gore as before, we detail below how to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online.

Watch Tales of the Walking Dead online When: Sunday, August 14 (US, CA) from 9pm ET (8pm CT) New episodes: weekly at the same time Stream: AMC+ or AMC via Sling TV (opens in new tab) (US) | AMC+ (opens in new tab) (CA, AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now (opens in new tab)

Although the OG show is bowing out in October, the franchise seems to be ever expanding, with Tales of the Walking Dead serving up six one-hour long stories featuring a new cast of characters trapped in their own post-apocalyptic nightmare.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews will star as a doomsday prepper holed up with a hippy called Evie (Olivia Munn), indie movie queen Parker Posey and Jillian Bell will play argumentative co-workers at an Atlanta insurance firm caught up in the outbreak, while award-winning ER actor Anthony Edwards stars opposite Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul, Hacks) as an anthropologist studying the living dead.

And thrillingly for The Walking Dead fans, Samantha Morton will reprise her role as Dee/Alpha, in what looks like an origin episode exploring how she became the terrifying member of the Whisperers we’ve encountered before.

Get ready for six new, star-studded takes on the world of the walkers and as much bloody carnage as ever, as we explain below how to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hungry for more undead action? Cable viewers with AMC can watch Tales of the Walking Dead from Sunday, 14 August at 9pm ET / PT (8pm CT). There are six episodes in total with one broadcast each week up until September 18. How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead without cable The first two episodes come to AMC+ (opens in new tab) from August 14 with a new episode arriving each week, which means that subscribers will remain one episode ahead of their cable counterparts. It’s $6.99 a month but you can enjoy a 7-Day free trial (opens in new tab) if you’ve not used the platform before.

If you don't have AMC on cable, it's available via the excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV, which provides the channel on both its Orange and Blue plans.

Whichever one you choose, a Sling TV subscription costs a very reasonable $35 per month. And right now, new subscribers get $10 off the first month of membership (opens in new tab).

AMC+ is also available as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers and, indeed, through its own platform.

Out of the country during the zombie apocalypse? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) you’ll still be able to connect and stream Tales of the Walking Dead online, no matter where you are.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online from outside your country

Those abroad when spin-off show Tales of the Walking Dead arrives may find they're unable to watch the new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Tales of the Walking Dead online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We’ve put all the best VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. Its impressive speed, ease of use and strong security features put it above the rest. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. If you sign up for an annual plan now you can get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you’re not happy with the service, just let them know within the first 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead FREE online in Canada

(opens in new tab) AMC will be serving up apocalyptic carnage in Canada too, with Tales of the Walking Dead broadcast at the same time as in the US – on Sunday, August 14 at 9pm ET / PT. You'll find AMC available through some cable providers like Rogers up North. If you’ve already cut the cord, then AMC+ (opens in new tab) is the best place to go for all your Walking Dead needs. It’s CAD$6.99 a month after your 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and includes content from horror streamer Shudder, Sundance Now, as well as having hit shows like Better Call Saul and Gangs of London.

Can I watch Tales of the Walking Dead online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Zombie fans in the UK will have to keep their bloodlust at bay. While viewers with a BT TV package (opens in new tab) can watch AMC shows on-demand plus a curated live stream of content on channel 332, it doesn’t look like Tales of the Walking Dead has been scheduled to be broadcast here anytime soon. Out of the country when Tales of the Walking Dead debuts? You can always download a VPN (opens in new tab) to connect to your streaming service back home. That way you can watch your favorite TV shows and films no matter where you are.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead online in Australia for FREE