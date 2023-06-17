How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City from anywhere now

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 18. If you don't have cable, the best value way to get AMC is through an OTT streaming provider like Sling TV or you can head straight to the AMC Plus streaming service. If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Dead City from abroad on your streaming service of choice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere: Sunday, June 18 TV channel: AMC Stream: Sling TV (US) | AMC Plus (US, CA) | Stan (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City preview

Thirteen years after The Walking Dead exploded onto our screens, exposing us all sorts of undead entertainment, we're getting a fourth spin-off in the form of Dead City.

This time round, we're following the odd couple of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they head to the isolated island of Manhattan to search for Maggie's son, Hershel.

We can't imagine it'll be smooth sailing. Maggie, quite understandably, certainly hasn't forgiven Negan for killing her husband Glenn in the main series. However, both characters will need to grin and bear it to stay alive.

Expect swathes of zombies like you've never seen before, all set to a backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and many other abandoned icons of New York and New Jersey. Fresh faces will also be turning up, but we're yet to see if they'll be friend of foe.

Dead City is just one of three upcoming The Walking Dead spin-offs planned for release in 2023 and 2024, so it's clear the harrowing zombie slaying won't be letting up any time soon.

Airing weekly on AMC, it's super simple to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City. Just follow our guide below on how to watch Dead City in the US and around the world. Plus, we've included a quick guide on how to use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you're outside your home country.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the US without cable

The Walking Dead fans can watch Dead City first on AMC+. Episodes air three days ahead (Thursdays) of the AMC network broadcasts, so it's a great to way to avoid spoilers and get your undead fix quick. AMC+ costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for the year, which brings the price down to more like $6.99 per month. You can kick things off with a 7-day free trial, and that includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as other hit shows. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch Dead City on AMC+ from abroad.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is also airing on AMC in the U.S. on Sunday nights, which means most people with cable TV should be able to get access already. However, if you've cut the cord, you'll need an Over The Top (OTT) streaming provider to get access. Our pick of the bunch is Sling TV. The base packages include tons of networks including Disney, ESPN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central and more, including, AMC. You can also add AMC+ to Sling if you like too with the AMC+ package, which will set you back $7.99 a month. That's on top of either Sling Blue, Sling Orange or Sling Blue + Orange which start at $40. You can try your first month for $15 and you can cancel any time if you decide you don't want it. Finally, if all you want to watch is The Walking Dead: Dead City, the AMC Plus channel is available as an add-on for Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, and more.

Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online from anywhere

If you're abroad when Dead City is released, geo-restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your favored streaming service and catching all of the show’s tense drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. By downloading and installing the best VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. That way you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your favorite streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free. Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in Canada

Just like those in the US, The Walking Dead fans based in Canada can watch Dead City on AMC+. Tune in every Thursday to catch the show before it hits linear TV. It’s CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as hit shows like Mad Men and Gangs of London.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in Australia

Zombie lovers Down Under can tune in to The Walking Dead: Dead City on Stan every Sunday, just like those in the US. Membership costs AUS$10 a month for the Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films. Plus, new subscribers get to try it absolutely FREE for 30-days. It’s worth noting that, just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can you watch The Walking Dead: Dead City in the UK?

Rumors have floated around that The Walking Dead: Dead City will be available on Disney Plus, but the lack of marketing from Disney doesn't fill us with hope. Otherwise, there are no hard-and-fast plans for Dead City to come to the UK.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode guide

The Walking Dead: Dead City is airing every Sunday for six weeks—no bingeing allowed! However, we have titles for all episodes, listed below.