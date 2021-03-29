Where to watch The OC: stream every season online

When outsider Ryan Atwood is welcomed into the Cohen family, he also enters into a world of wealth and, subsequently, the drama of some of Newport Beach's seemingly most close-knit families. A classic straight from the noughties, get your teen drama fix and find out how to watch The OC.

How to watch The OC online Air dates: 2003-2007 Total seasons: 4 (92 episodes) Creators: Josh Schwartz Cast: Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | All4 (UK)| Stan (AUS)

There isn't a warm-hearted man on earth quite like Sandy Cohen, who takes on his role as Ryan's attorney a little too far, plucking him from his unsettled life in Chino and taking him to his extravagant home to live with wife, Kristen, and awkward son, Seth.

What's more, it doesn't take Ryan long to meet Marissa Cooper - the definition of girl-next-door - sparking a love story for the ages.

Giving the perspective of outsiders looking in as Ryan and Seth become friends and navigate the horrors of being an American teen in high school, The OC packs a lot into its four seasons of pure teenage heartache From drug use to sexuality and relationships, broken families and loss, it's true that they just don't make teen dramas like they did in the noughties, especially when it comes to cargo pants, flip phones, and a whole lot of angst.

You can now watch The OC in full on HBO Max - but where else can you binge it around the globe? Keep reading to find out.

How to watch The OC online in the US

You can watch The OC, seasons 1-4 in full on HBO Max in the US. A HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month and can be watched across most devices, including media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast. You'll also be able to access it on most smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android devices. Gaming consoles including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, as well as through browser on both PC and Mac. As a HBO Max subscriber, as well as being able to stream The OC, you can also binge through other boxsets including Lena Dunham's sitcom, Girls, or the gritty British drama, I May Destroy You. If you want another way to watch The OC in the US, you can purchase each season on Amazon Prime Video for $28.99 each. Similarly you can purchase on iTunes or Google Play.

How to watch I The OC online: stream season 1-4 in the UK

Fans of The OC in the UK are lucky, because you can watch it all completely for free on All4. Channel 4's on-demand streaming service, seasons 1-4 are available to stream in full without any further cost. You can also purchase each season from Amazon Prime Video for £11.49, or through iTunes or Google Play store.

How to stream The OC and watch every season online in Canada

Unfortunately for those after some Seth Cohen action north of the States, there isn't currently anywhere to stream The OC. However, you can choose to buy it from iTunes for $54.99 or Google Play store $29.99 per season.

How to watch The OC: stream every season online in Australia