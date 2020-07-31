How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2020 online: stream for free and from anywhere

The 2020 BAFTA TV awards won't look like the usual red carpet affair we've all come to expect. Instead, this year's award ceremony will look to recognise the best in British TV talent virtually, with attendees making their acceptance speeches via live stream and Richard Ayoade's hosting supported by guests via video feed. You can still watch the BAFTA TV awards on BBC One from 7pm BST, but if you're watching from outside the country we have plenty more ways to catch the show just below.

How to watch the 2020 BAFTA TV awards UK viewers can tune into BBC One at 7pm BST tonight to watch the BAFTAs, but you can also stream the show for free using BBC iPlayer. If you're currently out of the country, you'll be able to watch abroad by using a VPN.

This year's BAFTA Awards will see the best of British television grace our screens. From Derry Girls to Chernobyl, The Crown to Fleabag, there's a lot to be celebrated tonight. BBC One's coverage will kick off at 7pm BST in an unheralded Friday evening slot (2pm ET / 11am PT, 4am AEST).

The Drama category is a hotly anticipated announcement, as its loaded with talent both onscreen and in production. The Crown, The End of the F---ing World, Gentleman Jack and Giri / Haji will be facing off for the BAFTA tonight, with all of these shows also nominated across the board. The Crown is also sitting on nominations for supporting actor Josh O'Connor and supporting actress Helena Bonham Carter - who will also be up against The End of the F---ing World's own Naomi Ackie.

The Crown, Gentleman Jack, The Virtues and Chernobyl look set to take over the night with multiple nominations across the breadth of categories. And it might prove a good night for Fleabag as well, with a nomination for Scripted Comedy and both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford after the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme category.

Meanwhile, Leaving Neverland is up against Crime & Punishment, Don't F*ck with Cats, and Our Dementia Choir for the Factual Series category. The Abused, David Harewood: Psychosis and Me, The Family Secret, and The Last Survivors are all up for the Single Documentary category, however.





BBC One will air coverage of the BAFTA TV Awards 2020, with pre-show coverage taking place on the Academy's social channels. The ceremony will begin at 7pm on Friday, July 31, and you'll also be able to catch a live stream free online, or catch up later on, using iPlayer. The BBC streaming app allows anyone with a valid UK TV license to watch BBC channels live or catch up on a massive range of content.

How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2020 on the BBC from abroad

If you're in the UK, you can watch the BAFTA TV Awards easily one BBC One. However, if you're outside of the country right now you'll also be able to tune into the ceremony by combining a VPN with BBC iPlayer.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a piece of kit that should already be in your arsenal as it keeps you safe online, making sure your personal data is kept hidden from the sites you access. You can also use this software to change your IP address, so you can watch the BAFTA TV Awards online as if you were back home in Blighty.

