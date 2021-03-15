How to watch The Bachelor 2021 finale online: stream show and After the Final Rose from anywhere

Who will our eligible bachelor end up engaged to? Well, tonight we get to find out! Make sure you know how to watch The Bachelor 2021 finale in what is gearing up to be nothing like the 'happy ever after' we expected as Matt James, our charming, 28-year-old real estate broker faces the show's continuous controversy head on.

The first Black bachelor to be featured on a show that has had its difficulties with race issues, it's clear its history of lacking diversity is by no means over as we head into the final of The Bachelor.

Down to Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young vying for Matt James' hand in marriage, the former has had old social media posts resurface, including Kirkconnell 'liking' a friend's picture featuring a Confederate flag and attending an 'Old South' party at university with a slavery theme. What's more, ABC Entertainment announced Chris Harrison, The Bachelor's host, won't be returning for the next season following his defence of Kirkconnell.

With one rose to go, though, who will Matt choose to spend the rest of his life with, and what will the fallout be for Kirkconnell in After the Final Rose when she's confronted by host, Emmanuel Acho.

Considering Matt's awareness from the get-go of the significance of being the first Black male lead since The Bachelor began, it's unsurprising this has largely overshadowed the otherwise butterfly-inducing season finale.

Make sure you're tuned in for the tears by finding out how to watch The Bachelor 2021 season finale online.

How to watch The Bachelor season 25 finale FREE in the US

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the season finale of The Bachelor on ABC at 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT on Monday, March 15. The sister-show After The Final Rose - which perhaps promises to be even more essential viewing - follows at 10pm. ABC has an online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, you can get ABC without the commitment (or cost) of cable by using an OTT streaming service. Of the many options, FuboTV stands out as one of the few to offer ABC as part of its line-up - priced from $64.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and you can try a FREE FuboTV trial first to see if it meets your needs. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

How to watch The Bachelor 2021 FREE online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air new episodes of The Bachelor 2021 on Mondays, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelor airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Watch The Bachelor finale 2021 online in the UK

While British fans usually have to wait several months before the new season is broadcast, as The Bachelor season 25 comes to an explosive and emotional end, those in the UK will be just a few days behind as new episodes drop on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu. Previous season 25 episodes have hit the service out on Thursdays. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks too its 30-day free trial. While if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel it there, too. However, anyone from countries like the US or Canada, where it is possible to watch The Bachelor season 25, can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream episodes just like you would if you were at home.

Can you watch The Bachelor 2021 online in Australia?

Aussies are out of luck when it comes to The Bachelor 2021. The Nine Network used to show The Bachelor but currently only has episodes up to and including season 24 on its 9now catch-up service. An Antipodean version of the hit show goes out on 10play. But again, anyone from abroad currently staying in Australia can follow our VPN advice as detailed above and watch the show online.

The Bachelor 2021 (season 25): who is Matt James?

Matt has already been a massive hit with Bachelor Nation, having been recast for The Bachelor after originally been in the running for one of the 32 contestants in season 16 of The Bachelorette. He looks the complete package, combining good looks with a golden heart.

A real-estate broker by trade, the 28-year-old heartthrob from North Carolina has also founded a charity that aims to encourage physical and mental wellbeing in kids from under-served communities in New York City.

He also tried out for the NFL franchises Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as a wide receiver, and is best friends with fan fave Tyler Cameron, who finished runner-up in season 15 of The Bachelorette.