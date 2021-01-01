How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online: stream every episode from anywhere

Racers, start your engines! A new season of Drag Race has arrived, and it’s the rhinestone-encrusted jewel we need after an incredibly crusty year. We’re gagging to see the new fabulously talented queens – hailing from New York City to Arkansas – bring their fierce looks to life on the runway, while the opening episode delivers a sick’ning twist. So, shantay you stay as we explain how you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online from anywhere.

Watch Drag Race season 13 online Hello, hennies! You can watch all-new Drag Race episodes on VH1 each Friday night from January 1, 2021, with episodes airing at 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT. Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will follow immediately after, while the season 13 RuPaul premiere can be streamed 100% free in the US via The CW website! Full TV and streaming details are below - and if you’re out of the country, then just grab a sassy VPN to connect to your streaming service back home.

Although Drag Race has kept fresh over 12 years, season 13 promises to be…Ru-volutionary! Mother Ru has already dropped a giant glitter bombshell on contestants, stating that, even before they can ogle the Pit Crew or slay a mini-challenge, they’ll be lip-synching for their lives on the main stage.

The show also renewed efforts to represent every color gradient on the LGBTQ+ flag. Season 13 will introduce celebrity hairstylist Gottmik, the first ever transgender male participant, while an iconic catchphrase (“Gentlemen, start your engines…”) has received an all-inclusive, gender-fluid overhaul fit for 2021.

And this year’s 13-strong line-up is fiercer than ever. In addition to Gottmik, there’s the award-winning comedy costume queen Tina Burner; Chicagoan ice queen Denali, whose drag incorporates figure skating and acrobatics; Utica Queen, the self-dubbed “Switzerland of Drag” (because she lives “outside Drama Land”), and the “bad and bougie” Kandy Muse, who declared season 13 to be the “renaissance” of Drag Race (although she probably meant “Ru-naissance”).

Want to start 2021 feeling fabulous? Then read our guide below, which explains how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online from anywhere now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country

Gagging to see 13 fierce queens burn the house down? If you happen to be out of the country when the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs, then geo-blocks will prevent you from streaming the glorious main stage drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution that comes in the form of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This piece of software changes your IP address, allowing you to access your preferred IPTV service, and stream episodes live or on catch-up, just like you'd do at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Drag Race free online and is Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

The answer to both these common questions is...sort of.

In a precedent for the VH1 show, the Drag Race season 13 premiere is being simulcast across a bunch of US channels - including The CW, whose online live streaming platform is 100% open and free to watch provided you're located in America.

Thereafter, it's back to being a VH1 exclusive - but we've got plenty of affordable ways you can watch every episode without cable, including free trials to check out.

In terms of Netflix, new Drag Race season 13 episodes will come to Netflix UK 24 hours after they land in the US.

Because of broadcast deals, they won't be similarly be available on Netflix US or Canada, though - it's just Brit-based Netflix subscribers who luck out here. Read on for how to watch Drag Race season 13 online in these countries and more.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online in the US

Season 13 of Drag Race is the perfect way to start a new year and cable viewers can get access to all the lip-syncing, death-dropping action starting from January 1. It premieres on New Year’s Day at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on VH1 - although as we've said above, the premiere is also being simulcast across multiple channels including a 100% free US stream on The CW's website! Anyone can watch, provided they're located in the US - no login, no registration, just a fabulous freebie! You can also watch recently broadcast episodes using VH1’s online platform...but you’ll need your cable provider login details to do so. For a far cheaper alternative, consider an over-the-top streaming service instead of a traditional cable sub. The cheapest decent option is Sling TV, which gets you VH1 for $35 a month (Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra) and there's a FREE Sling TV trial currently going. For a more fully featured cable replacement service, consider FuboTV. Priced from $59.99 a month for over 100 channels as part of its standard plan (including VH1), there's a similar FREE FuboTV trial on offer so you can check it out for yourself. Outside of the US? Then simply grab a VPN and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul just like you would at home.

How to watch Drag Race season 13 online in Canada

Both Crave and OUTtv are serving up new Drag Race realness. If you’ve got cable, Crave will be airing episodes shortly after the US at 8:35pm ET, while OUTtv will broadcast them at the slightly earlier time of 8pm ET. If you’ve already cut the cord, however, then you’ll want to look at their in-house online alternatives. Crave: subscribe to Crave for CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) to get your fill of cutting barbs from Ru and squirrel friend Michelle Visage, with new episodes available online and on the Crave app from 9.30pm EST and 6.30pm PST. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial too! OUTtvGo: full of LGBTQ programming, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be available to stream shortly after their debut on cable: usually around 9.30pm EST. A subscription is CND$3.99 a month, but you can save money with a $39.99 annual subscription. Travelling abroad in early 2021? Then you won’t be able to connect to regionally specific services like Crave. To avoid missing out on Ru's latest season, download a VPN as per our guide above, and live your best Drag Race fantasy from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in the UK: stream Drag Race season 13 on Netflix

Drag Racers in the UK…set your alarms! Season 13 episodes will drop on Netflix just hours after they air in the US, which was around 8am previously. So the New Year’s Day episode will be available from Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, with subsequent entries being added at the same time each week. Alas, there’s no free trial, but a monthly subscription to Netflix is only £5.99 for their Basic plan. And, if you want those sequins to really sparkle, you can upgrade to get a HD or UHD quality stream. Not in the UK to watch your Netflix subscription? A VPN will help you digitally return to the UK so you can watch all the same services and content you would in Blighty - only from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online in Australia

If you’re an Australian who loves Drag Race, there’s only one streaming platform for you, and it's only somewhat ironically...Stan! Season 13 episodes are available Down Under simultaneous with their US broadcast – so from Saturday, January 2 2021 – with new episodes available every week. It’s AUS$10 for a monthly subscription, which grants you viewing access to much of the Drag Race franchise, as well as Stan Originals, Hollywood movies and hit TV series. But, before you pay a dollar, you can revel in the glory of the platform’s generous 30-day free trial! Can I get an amen up in here? Outside of Oz? Simply download a VPN and you’ll be able to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 online just like you would Down Under, wherever you are in the world.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 13 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.