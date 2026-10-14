No more scripts: NordVPN finally lets you download WireGuard files directly — and it could make your router up to five times faster

A Reddit user has discovered that NordVPN now offers official WireGuard config file downloads in their Nord Account.

Until now, manual WireGuard setups relied on unofficial scripts and API workarounds.

The change could be a major speed upgrade for router VPN users stuck on OpenVPN.

NordVPN appears to have silently added a feature that router owners and tinkerers have wanted for years: official WireGuard configuration files you can download straight from your account.

The change was spotted by a user on the r/nordvpn subreddit. They shared steps for downloading a WireGuard .conf file from the Manual configuration section of Nord Account and confirmed it worked. NordVPN’s support documentation now describes the same process.

However, there’s been no announcement. In fact, at the time of writing, NordVPN’s blog post about config files still says it doesn’t offer WireGuard files at all. But for anyone running our pick for the best VPN on a router, this could be a big upgrade.

How to get NordVPN’s WireGuard files

According to NordVPN’s new support pages on the files, you log in to Nord Account, select NordVPN, then go to Advanced Settings and choose Set up NordVPN manually.

From the Server recommendation tab, pick a server and click Get setup configuration. Then select WireGuard from the dropdown and hit Download config. NordVPN recommends picking servers marked with a “Verified” badge.

The company also has guides for importing these files into the official WireGuard app on Windows and Linux. That means you can connect without the NordVPN app at all.

Why this is a big deal for router users

NordVPN rolled out NordLynx, its own WireGuard-based protocol, across its apps back in 2020. NordLynx adds a double NAT system so it doesn’t need to store user identities on its servers. However, NordLynx doesn’t work with standard WireGuard clients. Anyone setting up NordVPN manually was left with older protocols like OpenVPN.

This has been a serious bottleneck for manual users. In our best router VPN testing, NordVPN hit 950+ Mbps over NordLynx but peaked at just 173 Mbps on OpenVPN. Until now, the only official way to get NordLynx on a router was to buy one specific FlashRouters model, the Privacy Hero 2.

Enthusiasts did have a workaround, but it wasn’t pretty. Guides like LazyAdmin’s took several steps, including installing both the NordVPN and WireGuard clients, generating an access token, pulling a private key from NordVPN’s API, and stitching a config file together with PowerShell. The guide’s comment section is full of users wrestling with script errors along the way.

Now, anyone with a WireGuard-capable router should be able to import a file and connect. That includes Asus models, UniFi gateways, and OpenWrt builds. NordVPN is already one of the fastest providers we’ve tested, and this makes it a far more practical choice for protecting every device in your home.