Black Friday: Paramount Plus for $2.99 / £2.50

Stream Frisco King (Dec 18), Landman, MobLand & More

Up to 75% off any Paramount+ plan

Samuel L. Jackson is back in action in Frisco King, the hotly anticipated Tulsa King spin-off, premiering on Paramount Plus on December 18.

Don't have Paramount Plus? Don't wait – lock in this Black Friday deal now.

Paramount Plus is just $2.99 / £2.50 per month for your first two months during the holiday sales.

That's up to 79% off the usual $8.99 / £9.99 monthly prices.

But before you shout 'Long live the king!', keep in mind that this Black Friday streaming deal ends November 30. Best grab it quick.

Get up to 79% off Paramount+ for Black Friday

Paramount+ is practically giving away its Premium subscription this Black Friday. At $2.99 a month instead of $13.99, you're saving 79% – comfortably beating Disney+ and Hulu's 62% discount and HBO Max's paltry 50% saving.

The catch? The discount lasts just two months, rather than a full year.

Still, that's ample time to binge MobLand season 2, Landman season 3, and Yellowjackets season 4 while you wait for Samuel L. Jackson's Frisco King (December 18).

You'll also enjoy live NFL action and Paramount's vast back catalogue of movies and classic TV, including South Park.

For less than $6 in total, it's a criminally good deal.

Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock Paramount+

Outside of the US or UK this Black Friday? Unfortunately, you may find that your usual streaming websites are geoblocked while you’re away.

That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you access your home websites from anywhere, but it also protects you from potential online threats.

The good news is that we have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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