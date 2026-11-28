- Black Friday: Paramount Plus for $2.99 / £2.50
- Stream Frisco King (Dec 18), Landman, MobLand & More
- Up to 75% off any Paramount+ plan
Samuel L. Jackson is back in action in Frisco King, the hotly anticipated Tulsa King spin-off, premiering on Paramount Plus on December 18.
Don't have Paramount Plus? Don't wait – lock in this Black Friday deal now.
Paramount Plus is just $2.99 / £2.50 per month for your first two months during the holiday sales.
That's up to 79% off the usual $8.99 / £9.99 monthly prices.
But before you shout 'Long live the king!', keep in mind that this Black Friday streaming deal ends November 30. Best grab it quick.
Get up to 79% off Paramount+ for Black Friday
🔥 Paramount+ plans from $2.99 / £2.50
For a limited-time, new and eligible subscribers can get any Paramount Plus plan for $2.99 or £2.50 per month for the first two months.
Black Friday streaming deals are pretty thin on the ground right now, so this is a welcome price drop. Ends November 30, 2026.
Paramount+ is practically giving away its Premium subscription this Black Friday. At $2.99 a month instead of $13.99, you're saving 79% – comfortably beating Disney+ and Hulu's 62% discount and HBO Max's paltry 50% saving.
The catch? The discount lasts just two months, rather than a full year.
Still, that's ample time to binge MobLand season 2, Landman season 3, and Yellowjackets season 4 while you wait for Samuel L. Jackson's Frisco King (December 18).
You'll also enjoy live NFL action and Paramount's vast back catalogue of movies and classic TV, including South Park.
For less than $6 in total, it's a criminally good deal.
Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock Paramount+
Outside of the US or UK this Black Friday? Unfortunately, you may find that your usual streaming websites are geoblocked while you’re away.
That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you access your home websites from anywhere, but it also protects you from potential online threats.
The good news is that we have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...
🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off
💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE
📺 Unlocks Paramount+ & More
⏰ Hurry, ends soon
⭐️ Rated 5 stars
Get NordVPN and stream from wherever you are.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.