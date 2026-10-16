ZDF stands for Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, which itself translates to Second German Television, but with regular live football and cycling available to watch for free, along with a huge library of films and TV shows, it's first-rate as far as we're concerned.

Read on as we explain how to watch ZDFneo from anywhere.

ZDFneo is one of a family of channels, along with ZDF, ZDF Info (documentaries), 3Sat (general entertainment), Phoenix (documentaries and current affairs), Arte (culture) and KiKA (children's shows). They're all available to stream on the ZDF platform.

However, if you try to tune into ZDF from outside Germany, it won't work. Unless you use a virtual private network (VPN). No matter where in the world you are, a good VPN will let you watch ZDFneo just as you would if you were in Germany.

How to watch ZDFneo

Can I watch ZDFneo for free? Not only is it free, but you don't even need an account to watch ZDF Neo online. All of the network's channels, including ZDF, ZDF Info, 3Sat, Phoenix, Arte and KiKA, are available to live stream without logging in. However, by creating a ZDF account you'll gain the ability to download shows and switch seamlessly between devices. You'll also receive recommendations based on your viewing history. All it requires is a username and password, and your email address. Traveling outside Germany? You can use a VPN to watch ZDFneo free of charge as if you were right at home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch ZDFneo from abroad

Why is a VPN a good option to watch ZDFneo from abroad? ZDFneo is a German service that doesn't operate anywhere else. In other words, the moment you leave the country your access will be cut off. That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you tap into your home streaming services from anywhere, it also protects you from potential online threats. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Get NordVPN and stream ZDFneo from anywhere.

What devices and platforms are supported by ZDFneo and NordVPN? Amazon Fire Stick

Android (7.1 and up)

Android TV (5.0 and up)

Apple TV (tvOS 13.4 and up)

Chromecast

iOS (13.3 and up)

iPadOS

Web browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari) Although you can't run NordVPN directly on other devices, such as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, TVs running Apple TV and various other smart TV systems, and VR headsets, an easy workaround is running NordVPN on your smartphone or computer and setting up a hotspot.

What else can you watch on ZDFneo? ZDF Neo is home to reams of original and imported programming, some of its most popular titles at the time of writing being Under Salt Marsh, Juliet, Infiniti, Twisted Metal, The Assassin, Hacks, Gnomes and The Rookie. It also has a rotating library of films, which include Good Bye, Lenin!, LA Confidential and Kneecap at the time of publication.

Are there any live sports on ZDFneo? ZDF airs live football on a regular basis, including Nations League, World Cup and European Championships games, plus qualifiers, international friendlies and the Champions League final. It also shows major multi-sport events like the Olympics and Winter Olympics, plus UCI cycling meets, including the Track, Road and Mountain Bike World Championships.