Suns vs Warriors live stream: how to watch Christmas Day NBA basketball from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The hands-down pick of the Christmas Day NBA basketball action sees the undisputed 3-point king Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors go up against the NBA's in-form side, the Phoenix Suns. Read on as we explain how to get a Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors live stream and watch all the Christmas Day NBA action online from anywhere.

The last game between these two sides came earlier this month when Curry lead the charge as the Warriors ended the Suns' 18-match franchise-record winning streak with a 118-96 victory.

That defeat appears to have been something of a blip however in what's shaping up as a season for the ages for Phoenix, who recorded their 24th victory in 26 games earlier this week with a 108-90 win on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry, 33, who surpassed NBA legend Ray Allen's all-time three-point record earlier this month, goes up against fellow veteran point guard Chris Paul. It's a Christmas cracker that many pundits are tipping to be a dress rehearsal for the Western Conference playoff, so read on to find out how to watch a Suns vs Warriors live stream wherever you are.

Watch more basketball with our full NBA playoffs live stream guide

US: Suns vs Warriors live stream: how to watch the Christmas Day NBA basketball

ABC website Coverage of this Christmas Day clash will be available on ABC, with tip-off set for 5pm EST / 2pm PST. If you have the network as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Suns vs Warriors directly through the ABC website. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then you can still get access to ABC with the help of a good over-the-top streaming services. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those who want to watch ABC, as it's one of only a handful of services that offer the national broadcaster. All in all, it's a great value replacement to cable. Fubo's entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after its 1-week free trial means you can see watch the Christmas NBA fixtures without paying a penny! Outside of the US? Watch ABC just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Suns vs Warriors from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad right now, you probably won't be able to watch this Christmas Day game like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

The simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA action online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

At TechRadar, we've tested every major VPN and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you're signed up, just install the VPN to your streaming device of choice, choose a server location in your country and start watching as if you were back at home! Easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's FuboTV for the US.

How to watch Suns vs Warriors: live stream NBA basketball in the UK

Sky Sports Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into this Christmas Day game on Sky Sports, with Sky Sports Mix showing the Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors game at 10pm GMT on the 25th. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports membership, which includes all 11 channels. The NBA League Pass, which is available for £34.99 and covers the entirety of the season. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Suns vs Warriors live stream 2021: how to watch NBA basketball online in Australia

Foxtel In Australia, Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors starts at 9am AEDT on Boxing Day morning, and you can tune into the game on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE 2-week Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. And a great option for die-hard fans is the NBA League Pass, which gets you coverage of every game. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: live stream NBA action in Canada

try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days Canadian basketball fans will be able to watch Suns vs Warriors on Sportsnet, with the game set to start at 5pm EST / 2pm PST. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a live stream of the game. If you don't have cable, you can watch Sportsnet online on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$14.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.