LIV Golf Portland live stream: how to watch new golf tournament online for free

Golf's breakaway LIV tour continues to add more big names stars, as a 48-man field heads to Portland for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez are the latest stars to cross the floor and join the controversial Saudi-funded circuit with all five players set to tee off this weekend at the Pumpkin Ridge course. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 LIV Golf Portland live stream wherever you are right now – with free coverage available around the world.

LIV's inaugural event early this month at the Centurion Club saw Charl Schwartzel take home a tidy £3.2million as winner.

As with that opening salvo, this second tournament is set to be played over 54 holes across the course of three days, with 48 players teeing off at the same time each day, drafted into 12 teams of four.

Up for grabs for this weekend's winner in Oregon is a $4 million payout from a whopping $25 million purse.

Follow our guide below to see it all unfold. Here's how to watch an LIV Golf Portland live stream online wherever you are.

How to watch LIV Golf Portland: live stream FREE around the world

How to watch LIV Golf Portland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the tournament, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a LIV Golf Portland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

LIV Golf Portland: teams and captains

4 Aces Golf Club

Dustin Johnson

Cleeks Golf Club

Martin Kaymer

Crushers Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau

Fireballs Golf Club

Sergio Garcia

Hy Flyers Golf Club

Phil Mickelson

Iron Heads Golf Club

Kevin Na

Majesticks Golf Club

Lee Westwood

Niblicks Golf Club

Graeme McDowell

Punch Golf Club

Wade Ormsby

Smash Golf Club

Brooks Koepka

Stinger Golf Club

Louis Oosthuizen

Torque Golf Club

Hideto Tanihara