LIV Golf Portland live stream: how to watch new golf tournament online for free

Golf's breakaway LIV tour continues to add more big names stars, as a 48-man field heads to Portland for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez are the latest stars to cross the floor and join the controversial Saudi-funded circuit with all five players set to tee off this weekend at the Pumpkin Ridge course. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 LIV Golf Portland live stream wherever you are right now – with free coverage available around the world.
Dates: Thursday, June 30 - Saturday, June 2
Start time: 3.15pm ET/ 12.15 PT / 8.15pm BST / 5.15 am AEST (all three days)
Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon
FREE live streams: YouTube (opens in new tab) | Facebook (opens in new tab) | LIVGolf.com (opens in new tab)
LIV's inaugural event early this month at the Centurion Club saw Charl Schwartzel take home a tidy £3.2million as winner.
As with that opening salvo, this second tournament is set to be played over 54 holes across the course of three days, with 48 players teeing off at the same time each day, drafted into 12 teams of four.
Up for grabs for this weekend's winner in Oregon is a $4 million payout from a whopping $25 million purse.
Follow our guide below to see it all unfold. Here's how to watch an LIV Golf Portland live stream online wherever you are.
How to watch LIV Golf Portland: live stream FREE around the world
As with opening event, LIV Golf Portland will be live streamed for free on the LIV Golf Facebook page (opens in new tab) , the LIVGolf.com website (opens in new tab) and the circuit's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).
Those live streams should be free to watch from anywhere but, if you find yourself in a territory where it's blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).
LIV Golf has also said that its events will be shown on broadcasters in 138 countries around the world, but at the time of publication they have yet to be revealed.
The LIV Golf Portland action gets underway at 3.15pm ET/ 12.15 PT / 8.15pm BST / 5.15 am AEST on all three days of the tournament.
How to watch LIV Golf Portland from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the tournament, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a LIV Golf Portland live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch a LIV Golf Portland live stream from anywhere
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location e.g. UK
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's LIVGolf.com (opens in new tab).
LIV Golf Portland: teams and captains
4 Aces Golf Club
Dustin Johnson
Cleeks Golf Club
Martin Kaymer
Crushers Golf Club
Bryson DeChambeau
Fireballs Golf Club
Sergio Garcia
Hy Flyers Golf Club
Phil Mickelson
Iron Heads Golf Club
Kevin Na
Majesticks Golf Club
Lee Westwood
Niblicks Golf Club
Graeme McDowell
Punch Golf Club
Wade Ormsby
Smash Golf Club
Brooks Koepka
Stinger Golf Club
Louis Oosthuizen
Torque Golf Club
Hideto Tanihara