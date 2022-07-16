Netherlands vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final online

Reigning champions Netherlands take on Australia in a blockbuster first semi-final of the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup, and the Hockeyroos are sure to prove popular with the Terrassa locals after ending the Red Sticks' hopes in midweek. They're both undefeated in the tournament so far. Read on as we explain how to get a Netherlands vs Australia live stream and watch this Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final from anywhere in the world.
Date: Saturday, July 16
Time: 6.30pm CEST (local) / 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 10pm IST / 2.30am AEST / 4.30am NZST
Venue: Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa, Terrassa, Spain
FREE live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Global streams: Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Spark Sport (NZ)
The Aussies have the best defensive record in the tournament. Katrina Powell's side have conceded just once, against South Africa in their final pool game, and Jocelyn Bartram has been in fine form between the sticks.
However, the Netherlands are no ordinary opponent. Only Argentina have notched more than the 13 that the Oranje have scored, and most menacing of all is the spread of goals throughout the team. Nine of the Dutch contingent have found the net, with Freeke Moes' freak strike proving decisive in their thrilling 2-1 victory over neighbors Belgium.
However, it was Jamilon Mülders' team's least convincing performance of the tournament. What's more, the Netherlands are yet to experience anything remotely like the scorching heat of Terrassa, which is where all of Australia's games have been staged.
Could the elements swing this one in the Aussies' favor? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Netherlands vs Australia live stream at the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.
How to watch Netherlands vs Hockeyroos: live stream hockey for FREE in Australia
Hockey fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports, but be warned that Netherlands vs Australia is set to start at 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
If you're willing to stay up late, newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. Away from home?
Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab)
Once the two-week trial is up, Kayo price plans start from a reasonable AU$25 a month, which includes access to a wealth of premium live sports.
You can also watch the hockey through Fox Sports. You'll need a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab) or other Fox Sports access, but bear in mind that Kayo is the cheaper option.
How to watch Netherlands vs Australia from outside your country
We've set out below the ways you can live stream Women's Hockey World Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.
That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to live stream Netherlands vs Australia from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
How to use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Australia
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to Kayo Sports (opens in new tab)
Netherlands vs Australia live stream 2022: how to watch Women's Hockey World Cup online in India
Star Sports subscribers in India can watch Netherlands vs Australia in the Women's Hockey World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab), with the game set to begin at 10pm IST on Saturday night.
The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499.
Those of you wanting to live stream Netherlands vs Australia on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.
How to watch Netherlands vs Australia: live stream Women's Hockey World Cup in the UK
The 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup is being shown on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK, with Netherlands vs Australia set to begin at 5.30pm BST on Saturday evening.
BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment.
The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the hockey like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to live stream Netherlands vs Australia: watch Women's Hockey World Cup in the US and the rest of the World
The 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster in the US, but fans can tune into Netherlands vs Australia on Watch.Hockey (opens in new tab).
Watch.Hockey is compatible with a wide range of smart devices, but you'll have to pay a fee to watch games live.
If you're abroad right now you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream the World Cup on Watch.Hockey.
How to watch Netherlands vs Australia: live stream women's hockey in New Zealand
Spark Sport is the place to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup in New Zealand, but be warned that Netherlands vs Australia is set to get underway at 4.30am NZST on Sunday morning.
If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy.
Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.
Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.