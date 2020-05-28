Huawei Watch GT smartwatch deals are seeing further reductions this week

We're seeing further price drops on Huawei Watch deals this week, with savings going the extra mile in the case of the original Watch GT. You'll find the cheap smartwatch available for just £89.99 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen so far on this particular model. If you're after the latest version, however, you'll also find the Huawei Watch GT 2 available for £30 off in Very's own smartwatch deals as well.

The original Huawei Watch GT brings a cheaper price tag to a sturdy fitness tracking and smartwatch experience, complete with an AMOLED display, real-time training prompts and notifications from your smartphone. Meanwhile, the more recent version also brings a 3D glass screen and 15 distinct workout modes.

Both are built with fitness in mind, and these latest Huawei smartwatch deals offer gorgeous wrist pieces designed to last. Huawei left WatchOS behind for these models, so each feature is proprietary. While that may limit your third party app accessibility, there's so much packed into this price tag that you're still getting excellent value.

Not in the UK? We're tracking all the latest Huawei Watch cheap smartwatch deals further down the page.

Today's best Huawei smartwatch deals

Huawei Watch GT | £199.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Grab the Huawei Watch GT for £89.99 at Amazon this week - an extra £10 off over previous discounts and the lowest price we've seen on the AMOLED touchscreen smartwatch with multiple exercise tracking features, heart rate monitoring, and altitude barometer features.

Huawei Watch GT 2 | £199 £169.99 at Very

Pick up the Huawei Watch GT 2 for £30 off at Very this week. You're getting a sophisticated fitness tracker here for a fraction of the price you'd pay for similar features on an Apple device. At 46mm, this is certainly chunkier than the slimline monitors we're used to seeing, but this is an ultra-thin design so that means extra space for that AMOLED display without the bulk of a full utility watch. There's all the activity, calorie, and heart rate monitoring you could ask for here, as well as a 14 day battery life.

