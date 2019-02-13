The best Fitbit Versa prices and sales in February 2019

If you're looking for a quality smartwatch, but don't want to pay the price of an Apple Watch, then the Fitbit Versa is an excellent option. The popular fitness tracker has been discounted from a number of popular retailers since there is a newer version of the Fitbit smartwatch out (the Fitbit Ionic) that retails for more.

The Fitbit Versa tracks all of your activity which includes steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, hourly activity and stationary time. The smartwatch will also track your sleep, letting you know the time spent in different stages and personalized tips on how to improve. Enjoy your favorite music on the Versa with 300+ songs that you can store and be able to connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to music or podcasts wire-free.

The Versa will also help you keep on track with your health and fitness goals with personalized reminders. You can also personalize your workouts with on-screen coaching that adapts by provided feedback. The Versa also has the basic smartwatch features such as getting calls, texts, and notifications and accessing your favorite apps. The Versa offers a 4+ day battery life so you can track your activity, play music, text and more throughout the day without worrying of recharging your battery.



The Fitbit Versa price normally retails for $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$299.99, but we often find a number of retailers that have the smartwatch on sale so you should never pay more than the price we've listed.

The best deals on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch