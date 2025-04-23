Save $50 on one of the most feature-rich Fitbit smartwatches out there

Fitbit is known for designing some of the best smartwatches. That means if you buy one, you know you'll get a feature-rich device with excellent build quality. If that sounds like a win-win, then you can pick up the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon for $149.95 (was $199.95).

Fitbit smartwatches are already some of the most affordable options out there, but with this latest deal, it's an even better buy. Even though this Fitbit Versa 4 was $30 cheaper on Black Friday, this is the lowest price we've seen it drop to this year. If you like the look of it, now's the time to get it.

Today's best Fitbit Versa 4 deal

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Versa 4 provides all the smartwatch functionality and health tracking that most users could ever need at an excellent price. It's also beautifully compact, which makes it ideal for wearing to the gym or out on a run. It might not be down to the cheapest price we've ever seen, but this is still a good offer for the solid smartwatch outside of the major sales events. Get it quick, though, as this deal won't be around for long.

In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we found this smartwatch delivered great battery life as well as a "buffet of surface-level elements of smartwatches and more hardcore fitness watches". Unless you're a serious athlete, the Versa 4 will have more than enough to satisfy your health, fitness and sleep tracking needs.

The watch tracks a wide range of different health metrics, including heart rate and SpO2, which is ideal for making sure your vitals are functioning correctly. You can also track these while on your workouts and other activities through several different exercise modes.

Health and exercise tracking is only part of the offering, though. It also functions as an extension to your mobile phone. Make and receive calls, read texts, and keep up-to-date with all your phone's notifications. It also has Amazon Alexa built in for even easier operation.

