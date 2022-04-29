Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream: time, card and how to watch boxing from online

The Bray Bomber is back for the biggest fight of her career and what looks set to be the biggest women's boxing match of all time, as Ireland's Katie Taylor takes on Puerto Rican star Amanda Serrano in New York on Saturday. This much-anticipated showdown sees undisputed lightweight champion Taylor defend her titles against seven-division world champion and current WBO and WBC interim female featherweight champ Serrano. Here's how to watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN all over the world.

Taylor vs Serrano live stream Date: Saturday, April 30 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York. Event start: 12.30am BST / 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT / 11.30am NZDT Taylor vs Serrano ring walks (approx): 3.15am BST / 10.15pm ET / 7.15pm PT / 12.15pm AEDT /2.15pm Global live stream: DAZN (from just $2.99 p/m) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN

Wicklow-born Taylor comes into the fight as the clear favourite thanks to her superb record of 20 wins since turning pro in 2016. Her latest victory came against Kazakhstan’s Firuza Sharipova last December on the undercard of Conor Benn vs Chris Algeri in Liverpool.

Taylor looked below her best in that bout, and this megafight against a widely experienced opponent looks set to be the 35-year-old's toughest challenge yet.

Serrano has an impressive 42 career victories to her name with her last fight also coming in December. The 33-year-old beat Miriam Gutierrez in a one-sided pints decision. Going into the clash by virtue of her experience, this could be her toughest fight yet, and whoever wins will have to show their best.

Taking place as the main event on a card that includes Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith, Taylor vs Serrano is the headline act at the iconic Madison Square Gardens in New York. It's an era-defying fight for women's boxing, and one that no fight fan will want to miss.

Tonight's winner will take home the vacant WBA International super lightweight belt. Read on and find out how to watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream from anywhere.

Can I watch a Taylor vs Serrano free live stream?

There are no DAZN free trials for Taylor vs Serrano on offer anywhere except for DAZN Japan. The good news, though, is that DAZN subscriptions are very reasonably priced - and even dirt-cheap in some places.

Boxing fans in Australia and New Zealand are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can get a Taylor vs Serrano live stream for just $2.99, while it costs just £7.99 to subscribe to DAZN UK. Click through to find out how much DAZN is where you live.

Taylor vs Serrano live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Taylor vs Serrano fight all over the world, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $20 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. Watch a Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £7.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Coverage of the main card starts at 12.30am BST in the UK and 7.30pm EDT / 4.30pm PDT in the US and Canada. The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 3.15am BST / 10.15pm ET / 7.15pm PT / 12.15pm AEDT / 2.15pm NZDT.

How to live stream Taylor vs Serrano from your country

Trying to access your DAZN account in a country where DAZN isn't available? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. If you've already got an account though, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

Use a VPN to live stream Taylor vs Serrano anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

The Taylor vs Serrano fight takes place on Saturday, April 30 at the iconic Madison Square Gardens in New York City.

The event is set to get underway at 7.30pm EDT local time, 4.30pm PDT while it's a 12.30am start on Saturday night/Sunday morning in the UK and Ireland.

For Aussies the action gets underway at 9.30am AEDT on Sunday, while it's a 11.30am NZDT start in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Taylor vs Serrano ring walk times

Taylor vs Serrano time (US and Canada): 10.15pm ET / 7.15pm PT

Taylor vs Serrano time (UK and Ireland): 3.15am BST (Sunday, May 1)

Taylor vs Serrano time (Australia): 12.15am AEDT (Sunday, May 1)

Taylor vs Serrano time (New Zealand): 2.15pm NZDT (Sunday, May 1)

Taylor vs Serrano full card