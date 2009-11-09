Channel 4 3D week: programmes revealed

Channel 4 is all set for its 3D onslaught this month, with the channel releasing a list of programmes viewers will be able to see in 3D.

3D Week on Channel 4 is set to take place on 16 to 20 November, with those wanting to participate in watching the shows having to get their glasses from Sainsbury's stores.

Although the channel isn't breaking new ground with 3D – it's chosen to use old-school anaglyph tech – it does show that 3D is very much in vogue at the moment.

Good old-fashioned fun

As the channel says on its own website: "We are inviting viewers to celebrate 3D on TV. We're not talking state of the art IMAX technology here, but some good old fashioned fun"

The technology being to broadcast the 3D programmes is actually called ColorCode3D.

To whet your appetite for Channel 4's 3D week, here's our pick of the best shows on offer:



- The Queen in 3D



(Monday 16 November, 9pm)

Story of film makers Bob Angell and Arthur Wooster, who created the 3D colour newsreel of the Queen during her Coronation year they named 'Royal Review'.



- Flesh For Frankenstein

(Wednesday 18 November, 12.40am)

3D version of Paul Morrissey's macabre, wacky 70s take on the Frankenstein story, starring Udo Kier and Joe Dallesandro.



- Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

(Date/Time TBC)

Miley Cyrus and her alter ego Hannah Montana take to the stage in this spectacular 3D concert taken from her sell out 2007 and 2008 North American tour.



- Derren Brown Presents The 3D Magic Spectacular



(Monday 16 November, 10pm)

Leading performers dazzle the audience with incredible trickery, while amazing archive footage features performances of some of the world's greatest magic tricks

Also shown in 3D will be the horror-show that is Friday the 13th Part III and a clip show of the greatest ever 3D moments.

