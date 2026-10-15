I consider the Apple AirTag 2 a must-have gadget for any iPhone owner — and a four-pack is now 22% off

If you own an iPhone and you find yourself regularly losing items either at home or out and about, then the AirTag will likely be worth its weight in gold. The dinky discs can be placed in, or attached to, virtually any item you own. If you become separated from that item, you can quickly and easily see where it is on a map.

Apple introduced the second-gen AirTag 2 at the start of 2026, bringing with it upgraded features, including being able to be found from a farther distance, and a louder speaker so you can hear it more easily — and currently, you can save 22% on a four-pack at Amazon for a limited time.

Take it from me, the AirTag is one of the gadgets that you never knew you needed until you own it. I own the first-gen model, and have them attached to a couple of sets of keys. I lost one set on a late-night walk home some time ago, and rather than feel stressed about the whole ordeal, I simply opened the Find My app the next morning and saw exactly where my keys were. A short while later, we were reunited.

As mentioned, the second-generation AirTag offers some notable upgrades over its predecessor that make it even more findable. These include a heavily upgraded ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that enables precise AirTag finding from up to 50% farther away than the previous tracker. You will, however, need an iPhone 15 or newer to take advantage of this feature. If you have an older iPhone, you’ll still get the new precision finding feature, but range is limited to around nine metres or 30 feet.

The other notable upgrade is a speaker that’s 50% louder. When you’re trying to find an AirTag, you can get it to play a sound. The first-gen model has already proven to be loud enough in my experience, but a louder version is always going to be welcome.

We found both upgrades worked a charm in our Apple AirTag 2 review.

What’s more — and perhaps my favourite feature of all — Apple has continued to employ easily user-replaceable CR2032 batteries to ensure your AirTags will keep working for years to come. I’ve owned the first-gen trackers for almost 3 years, and I’ve only replaced the battery in the one I use most (on my house keys) twice. Other trackers that have laid dormant still have their first battery inside, and I can see them on the Find My app.

If you’ve been holding off investing in Apple’s AirTag trackers, now could be a perfect time. And if you do go ahead and buy, make sure to check out the various accessories available, including key rings, straps, wallets and more.