We've seen all kinds of amazing deals in the last few days, whether on top-tier OLED TVs, laptops, or wireless headphones. But do you know what? My favorite offer so far is on something that may seem far less exciting: a phone charger. Specifically, I'm talking about the UGreen Uno Charger 100W, which is $79.99 (was $56.99) in the US and only £37.86 (was £55.99) in the UK right now, courtesy of the Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days sale.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Here's the thing. This model is more than just a simple phone charger. It comes in the form of a little robot and even has a display that shows emoticons based on your device's charging status. And the faces it makes as my phone creeps towards 100% never fail to entertain me.

What's more, this model is surprisingly mighty for its compact size, boasting a 100W maximum power output, making it the perfect companion for charging laptops or phones, either at home or on the go. Want to know more about the deals on UGreen's robo-charger? Then scroll down for all the juicy details.

Today's best UGreen Uno Charger 100W deal in the US

Save 29% UGreen Uno Charger 100w: was $79.99 now $56.99 at Amazon This is an excellent price for my favorite charger I've ever had the pleasure of testing here at TechRadar. Its 100W power output makes it a great choice for laptops or demanding handsets; it has a fun, quirky display and can even charge multiple devices at once.

Today's best UGreen Uno Charger 100W deal in the UK

UGreen Uno Charger 100w: was £55.99 now £37.86 at Amazon This is the cheapest I've ever seen UGreen's amazing robot-shaped charger go for on Amazon, so now is certainly the time to snap it up. With a mighty 100W power output, this model is ideal for power-hungry handsets and laptops, and can even juice up multiple devices at once.

In my UGreen Uno Charger 100W review, I applauded the model's trustworthy and speedy performance, its multi-device charging capabilities, and, of course, its fun and emotive display.

Speaking of the display, I love how the Uno Charger makes faces at me throughout the day, which shift depending on device charging status. For instance, it has an eating animation when mid-way through charging or displays a ‘cool’ emoji when your device hits 100%. I know, it really doesn't take much to amuse me. But making such a mundane task somewhat entertaining is a grand feat in itself.

I've used this model every day since reviewing it in January 2025, and it's never let me down. Its 100W maximum output is plenty for my MacBook Air or Xiaomi 17, and I can even charge a handful of devices — like gaming controllers and wireless headphones — simultaneously. Even after throwing it in my bag countless times and using it so regularly, I've seen no degradation in terms of performance or cosmetics, so at such a low price, this model is an absolute must-buy.

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