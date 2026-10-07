My daily phone and laptop charger almost made me enjoy juicing up my devices with its whimsical robotic design, and I think everyone should buy one right now — here's why
I mean come on, just look at it
We've seen all kinds of amazing deals in the last few days, whether on top-tier OLED TVs, laptops, or wireless headphones. But do you know what? My favorite offer so far is on something that may seem far less exciting: a phone charger. Specifically, I'm talking about the UGreen Uno Charger 100W, which is $79.99 (was $56.99) in the US and only £37.86 (was £55.99) in the UK right now, courtesy of the Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days sale.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Here's the thing. This model is more than just a simple phone charger. It comes in the form of a little robot and even has a display that shows emoticons based on your device's charging status. And the faces it makes as my phone creeps towards 100% never fail to entertain me.
What's more, this model is surprisingly mighty for its compact size, boasting a 100W maximum power output, making it the perfect companion for charging laptops or phones, either at home or on the go. Want to know more about the deals on UGreen's robo-charger? Then scroll down for all the juicy details.
Today's best UGreen Uno Charger 100W deal in the US
This is an excellent price for my favorite charger I've ever had the pleasure of testing here at TechRadar. Its 100W power output makes it a great choice for laptops or demanding handsets; it has a fun, quirky display and can even charge multiple devices at once.
Today's best UGreen Uno Charger 100W deal in the UK
This is the cheapest I've ever seen UGreen's amazing robot-shaped charger go for on Amazon, so now is certainly the time to snap it up. With a mighty 100W power output, this model is ideal for power-hungry handsets and laptops, and can even juice up multiple devices at once.
In my UGreen Uno Charger 100W review, I applauded the model's trustworthy and speedy performance, its multi-device charging capabilities, and, of course, its fun and emotive display.
Speaking of the display, I love how the Uno Charger makes faces at me throughout the day, which shift depending on device charging status. For instance, it has an eating animation when mid-way through charging or displays a ‘cool’ emoji when your device hits 100%. I know, it really doesn't take much to amuse me. But making such a mundane task somewhat entertaining is a grand feat in itself.
I've used this model every day since reviewing it in January 2025, and it's never let me down. Its 100W maximum output is plenty for my MacBook Air or Xiaomi 17, and I can even charge a handful of devices — like gaming controllers and wireless headphones — simultaneously. Even after throwing it in my bag countless times and using it so regularly, I've seen no degradation in terms of performance or cosmetics, so at such a low price, this model is an absolute must-buy.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Harry is a Senior Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.