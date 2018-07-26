The best Amazon deals and sales in Australia for July 2018

UPDATE: The listed price for the Samsung Galaxy S8 has dropped on Amazon, so if you were holding off on getting a new phone, now might be a good time to jump on that deal. However, the price of the Nikon D850 has gone up, but it's still cheaper than it's actual RRP. We've also added a few new bargains, so scroll down and take a gander.

Amazon might be the world's largest online marketplace, but its Australian storefront still has meagre offerings. Yet the Australian inventory is gradually increasing, meaning there's always a great bargain to be found.

And with the Prime service now available in Australia, shopping on Amazon can save you plenty.

Unfortunately, GST being applied to all purchased goods shipped to Australia means that we're no longer able to import goods from the other Amazon sites, especially from the US version. In lieu of that, Amazon Australia has set up a ‘global store’ option which offers millions of products that were previously available on amazon.com.

Finding the cheapest prices on the tech currently sold on Amazon Australia, however, can be rather time consuming, so we've taken it upon ourselves to help you sift through the chaff and find the best bargains on the hottest products.

We'll keep this list of Amazon deals updated regularly, so be sure to check in often and make sure to score the cheapest price on a variety of tech.

[NEW] Destiny 2 (PS4) | usually $79 now $15.19 Fight the Red Legion and save plenty of dosh on this popular title for PS4. Given big games like Destiny 2 don’t usually dip below the $29 mark during sales, we think this is a great bargain.View Deal

[NEW] Sennheiser HD 4.50SE wireless headphones | usually $300 now $259.61 Featuring active noise cancellation and Sennheiser’s signature sound quality, the HD 4.50SE cans are lightweight and even more affordable now on Amazon, where you can snag a pair for $40 less than their usual RRP.View Deal

[NEW] BenQ 21.5-inch FHD 1080p LED Eye-Care Monitor | usually $129 now $99.99 We all spend a lot of time in front of our computers, but you can look after your eyes with this 21.5-inch FHD monitor from BenQ which comes with four low blue light modes. And it’s on sale on Amazon with a 22% discount.View Deal

[UPDATED] Nikon D850 body | usually $5,299 now $4,799 While the price of this excellent camera has gone up a tad, it's still cheaper that the amount Nikon has slapped onto it. So if you’re after one of the best pro-level DSLRs, the Nikon D850 is still available on Amazon with a saving of $500.View Deal

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 | usually $349.95 now $229.99 Harman has a reputation to maintain – producing premium audio gear with great sound. And the Onyx Studio 4 delivers room-filling sound with up to 8 hours of playtime. This Bluetooth speaker can also be used for voice calls, with a built-in mic, all for the sweet low price of $229.99.View Deal

[UPDATED] Harman Kardon Onyx Mini | usually $229.95 now $131.99 It might be tiny, but the Onyx Mini is still a full-featured Bluetooth speaker with built-in mic and up to 10 hours of battery life. And it’s only $121 on Amazon, saving you a cool $98.View Deal

[UPDATED] Samsung Galaxy S8 | usually $999 now $731 While the Galaxy S9 series has been kicking around for a while, the S8 is still a darn good Android handset. So if you want a great phone that’s now cheaper than ever, you can get the Galaxy S8 from Amazon for $758. That’s a saving of $268 on the actual RRP. Keep in mind, however, this is a direct import. So make sure you’re comfortable with the purchase before making the payment.View Deal

Fitbit Versa | usually $299.95 now $249 It might look like an Apple Watch, but it’s also a great alternative if you’re after a smartwatch. It’s Fitbit’s latest offering that carries a price of $299 on the manufacturer’s website, but get it for $50 less on Amazon, available in black and peach/rose gold .View Deal

[Hero image courtesy of Flickr user Mugley]