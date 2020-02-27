UK Star Wars fans can stream every episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ right now

It's now possible for UK-based Star Wars fans to watch all eight episodes of The Mandalorian via Disney Plus, despite the new streaming service not officially launching in the UK until March 23.

We've discovered that if you take Disney up on its pre-launch discount deal (get a 12 month subscription for £49.99 - saving £10) you can then use a VPN to log in and immediately stream anything and everything in the Disney+ US library which launched back in November - including every episode of The Mandalorian.

It's incredibly simple to pull off - all you need is a valid Disney+ UK subscription and a VPN service to change your IP address. So if you've been desperate to get up and running with Disney+, this is another great reason to take Disney up on that discount subscription offer which will end when the service launches properly on March 23.

How to use a VPN to watch Disney Plus

It's ridiculously easy to get started with a VPN and watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus in the UK. After paying your £49.99 for the next 12 months of the streaming service (£10 off the price it will be from March 23 onwards), you then need to download and install one of our choices of the best VPN services.

We trialled this with our #1 pick ExpressVPN. Once installed, you need to connect to a server in the US (Express makes this super easy to do) and then open up Disney Plus on your device. Whereas before you will have seen a message telling you that you'd need to wait until March 23 to watch The Mandalorian and the rest, now you'll see that Disney Plus's full US catalogue is available for your viewing pleasure.

