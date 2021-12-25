Knicks vs Hawks live stream: how to watch Christmas Day NBA basketball from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Trae Young will be hoping to lead the Hawks to a revenge-filled away win this Christmas Day with their visit to the Big Apple and the New York Knicks. Here's how to watch a Knicks vs Hawks live stream and watch all the NBA Christmas Day action online from anywhere.

The last clash between these two sides back in November saw Alec Burks bag 23 points, with Evan Fournier on target for 20 as the Knicks claimed a 99-90 victory. It was a victory win that brought Atlanta's seven-game winning streak to an end.

The Knicks pulled off a 105-91 win over the Pistons earlier in the week to finally end their a streak of their own – a five-game home losing one. A similar MVP performance from Mitchell Robinson will likely be needed here if the depleted hosts are to edge Atlanta on home turf.

The key clash for tonight's face off may however be the old vs young backcourt battle between relative veteran Derrick Rose and Hawks main man Young. Read on for how to watch the Knicks vs Hawks online and get a Christmas Day NBA live stream from anywhere.

Watch more basketball with our full NBA playoffs live stream guide

Knicks vs Hawks live stream: how to watch the NBA Christmas Day basketball online

Sling TV Coverage of this Christmas Day clash will be available on ESPN, with tip-off set for 12pm EST / 9am PST. If don't you have ESPN as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Knicks vs Hawks directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Knicks vs Hawks without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch this game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN, which is a part of this plan. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Knicks vs Hawks from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Knicks vs Hawks online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad right now, you probably won't be able to watch this Christmas Day game like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

The simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Knicks vs Hawks action online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Knicks vs Hawks: live stream NBA basketball in the UK

Sky Sports Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into this Christmas Day game on Sky Sports, with Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix showing the Knicks vs Hawks game at 5pm GMT early evening on the 25th. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports membership, which includes all 11 channels. The NBA League Pass, which is available for £34.99 and covers the entirety of the season. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Knicks vs Hawks live stream 2021: how to watch NBA basketball online in Australia

Foxtel In Australia, Knicks vs Hawks starts at 4am AEDT on Boxing Day morning, and you can tune into the game on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE 2-week Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. And a great option for die-hard fans is the NBA League Pass, which gets you coverage of every game. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Knicks vs Hawks: live stream NBA action in Canada

try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days Canadian basketball fans will be able to watch Knicks vs Hawks on TSN, with the game set to start at 12pm EST / 9am PST. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a live stream of the game. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.