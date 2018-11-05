Skip the Samsung Galaxy S8 deals - S9 contracts are cheaper right now

Are you thinking about getting a new Samsung Galaxy S8? Well you might change your mind when you find out that you can get an S9 deal even cheaper than the S8!

Right now there are a number of deals on Samsung's newest Galaxy flagship which will allow you to get it even cheaper than it's predecessor. For £125 upfront and £23 a month, you can get the S9 on Vodafone with 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. That works out at £677 in total over the 2 years - and you can even get an extra tenner off if you use our exclusive 10OFF discount code. Compare that with £170 upfront and £23 a month for the S8 with the same allowances and you'll be getting a tasty £55 saving.

It's a similar story if you want your monthly bills to soar under the £20-mark. The least you'll be able to pay upfront for the Galaxy S8 is £225 upfront from Mobiles.co.uk with bills of a measly £18. Whereas the same retailer can do the same bills with the same 1GB data allowance for £175 upfront. Strange but true.

More on those two low cost Galaxy S9 deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

We like this deal - A LOT. There's little wonder that it won the Phone Deal of the Year prize at the 2018 Mobile Choice Consumer Awards. For a phone this good and this new, it's extraordinary - it remains to be seen whether it will go down even further around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £165 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

There's no cheaper way to get a Samsung S9 deal on contract in the UK at the moment without venturing for less than 1GB of data per month. This is the one. So there's a bit of a wedge to spend upfront, but them check out those monthly payments. A guaranteed source of smugness for the next two years.

View Deal

And what about big data deals on Samsung?

When you get into the higher data amounts you'll see that the S8 becomes cheaper again, but the price difference is so minimal that we reckon you might as well go for the newer device. For £33 a month and no upfront cost you can get a Samsung S9 with 30GB of data - you even get £20 cashback too. Compare that to the £31 a month you'll pay for an S8 with only 20GB. That's an extra 10GB a month for only £28 extra over the two years.

And if you're the kind of crazy person who needs crazy amounts of data you could consider an all-you-can-eat data package to go crazy for. It still wouldn't be much more for the S9 over the S8. If you spend £29.99 upfront and £40 a month you can get a unlimited data plan S9 on Three, that's only £3 a month more than the same tariff on the S8.

If you're still unsure about these deals or want to find an S9 deal that works best for you, use our price comparison chart below to see all of your options.

See more:

Today's best Galaxy S9 deals in the UK

Today's best Galaxy S8 deals in the UK