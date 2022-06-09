LIV Golf London live stream: how to watch new golf tournament online for free

The formation of LIV Golf, the breakaway tour bankrolled by Saudi Arabia and fronted by Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, has been one of the most uncomfortable and fascinating chapters in the history of golf, and it all begins with this week's LIV Golf London tournament at the Centurion Club. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 LIV Golf London live stream wherever you are right now – with free coverage available around the world.

The LIV Golf format is a riff on the typical PGA tournament, with 54 holes set to be played over the course of a three-day event. All 48 participants tee off at the same time each day, though, drafted into 12 teams of four. Oh, and did we mention the $25 million purse? That's around three times the total prize fund of the PGA's Canadian Open which will be taking place at the same time.

Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell are among the major players involved in the project, which is a bit like a Squid Game for golfers – only in this version, everyone gets a humongous cash prize at every event. Not that many of the participants haven't already amassed enormous fortunes playing on the PGA Tour.

'Golf, but louder' is LIV's tagline and the marketing material reads like a corporate brainstorm made flesh. There are DJ sets promised as well as "Covent Garden-style street performers" and references to "Borough Market", "hydration areas" and "eco retail stores". Teams are advertised as lifestyle brands, and London black cabs will take each player to their starting tee. The elephant in the room, though, is that the tournament is taking place in Hemel Hempstead – definitely not a part of London.

Whether you want it to fall flat or you've been looking forward to a shake-up in golf for years, you can follow our guide below to see it all unfold. Here's how to watch an LIV Golf London live stream online wherever you are.

How to watch LIV Golf London: live stream FREE around the world

(opens in new tab) LIV Golf London is being live streamed for free on the LIV Golf Facebook page (opens in new tab) and the LIVGolf.com website (opens in new tab). Those live streams should be free to watch from anywhere but, if you find yourself in a territory where it's blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). LIV Golf has also said that the event will be live streamed on YouTube. LIV Golf has also said that its events will be shown on broadcasters in 138 countries around the world, but at the time of publication they have yet to be revealed. The LIV Golf London action gets underway at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST on all three days of the tournament.

How to watch LIV Golf London from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the tournament, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a LIV Golf London live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a LIV Golf London live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location e.g. UK

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's LIVGolf.com (opens in new tab).

LIV Golf London: teams and players

4 Aces Golf Club

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Shaun Norris

Oliver Bekker

Kevin Yuan

Cleeks Golf Club

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Pablo Larrazabal

JC Ritchie

Ian Snyman

Crushers Golf Club

Peter Uihlein (captain)

Richard Bland

Phachara Khongwatmai

Travis Smyth

Fireballs Golf Club

Sergio Garcia (captain)

David Puig (Amateur)

James Piot (Amateur)

Jediah Morgan

Hy Flyers Golf Club

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Justin Harding

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (Amateur)

Chase Koepka

Iron Heads Golf Club

Kevin Na (captain)

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Hideto Tanihara

Viraj Madappa

Majesticks Golf Club

Ian Poulter (captain)

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

Laurie Canter

Niblicks Golf Club

Graeme McDowell (captain)

Bernd Wiesberger

Turk Pettit

Oliver Fisher

Punch Golf Club

Wade Orsmby (captain)

Matt Jones

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Blake Windred

Smash Golf Club

Sihwan Kim (captain)

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Stinger Golf Club

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Hennie du Plessis

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Torque Golf Club

Talor Gooch (captain)

Hudson Swafford

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Ogletree