NBA live stream 2023: how to watch the Playoffs online, what TV channel, free streams

You can live stream every game of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Kayo Sports, which offers a free trial to new users in Australia. In the US, the channels you need are ABC/ESPN3, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. You can tune in on TSN and Sportsnet in Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK. Full details on how to watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs just below.

NBA Playoffs 2023 preview

The Kings snapping the longest postseason drought in history is reason enough to get carried away with what the 2023 NBA Playoffs might hold. Add to that the emergence of four genuine championship contenders (if the Nuggets can get back on track) in lieu of a single truly dominant force, and we've got one heck of a postseason on our hands.

Despite their late-season collapse, a 53–29 record was enough to secure Denver the No.1 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, three teams finished with a superior record in the loaded Eastern Conference: the Bucks (58-24), Celtics (57-25) and 76ers (54-28).

It's difficult to look past any of that trio. Not only are they in searing form, but they each also possess frightening strength in depth and otherworldly game-changers in spades, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid all in the MVP frame. That's not to mention the Cavaliers, operators of the NBA's meanest defense.

That the Lakers and Warriors made the cut and the Mavericks and Jazz didn't adds to the sense of impending chaos. Strap yourselves in for a basketball marathon and read on as we explain how to get a 2023 NBA Playoffs live stream from anywhere.

NBA Playoffs live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is split between ESPN, TNT, ABC/ESPN 3 and NBA TV. However, covering all of your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. Watch NBA Playoffs without cable Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN and TNT in its Orange plan, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN 3. It normally costs $40 per month but new users get a half-price deal on their first month (opens in new tab). Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch Sling from outside the USA (opens in new tab) NBA TV is available as part of a $13.99 per month NBA Team Pass add-on and you'll be covered for as much basketball as you can handle! A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more 150 other top channels. Its base-level Pro plan costs $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). An extra $7.99 per month will net you NBA TV, but you'd still have to do without TNT.

How to watch the NBA Playoffs from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching an NBA Playoffs live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 NBA Playoffs from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch NBA Playoffs: live stream basketball in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans in the UK can watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs unfold on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), but bear in mind that most of the action takes place very late at night. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at £16.99 per month after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and will get you every single game. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NBA as if you were at home.

How to watch NBA Playoffs: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the 2023 NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an NBA Playoffs live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.

How to watch 2023 NBA Playoffs: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) ESPN, available through Foxtel, has got basketball fans in Australia covered for the NBA Playoffs, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. Alternatively, you can live stream everything that's being shown on ESPN on the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) – better still, new users get a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Alternatively there's the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at $21.99 for every remaining game of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule – TV channels

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. TBD (8)

Game 1: TBD vs. Bucks | Sun., April 16 | 5:30 ET (TNT)

Game 2: TBD vs. Bucks | Wed., April 19 | 9 ET (NBA TV)

Game 3: Bucks vs. TBD | Sat., April 22 | 7:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks vs. TBD | Mon., April 24 | TBD

*Game 5: TBD vs. Bucks | Wed., April 26 | TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. TBD | Fri, April 28 | TBD

*Game 7: TBD vs. Bucks | Sun., April 20 | TBD

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7)

Game 1: Hawks vs. Celtics | Sat., April 15 | 3:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Hawks vs. Celtics | Tues., April 18 | 7 ET (NBA TV)

Game 3: Celtics vs. Hawks | Fri., April 21 | 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Hawks | Sun, April 23 | 7 ET (TNT)

*Game 5: Hawks vs. Celtics | Tues., April 25 | TBD

*Game 6: Celtics vs. Hawks | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

*Game 7: Hawks vs. Celtics | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

Game 1: Nets vs. 76ers | Sat., April 15 | 1 ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Nets vs. 76ers | Mon., April 17 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 3: 76ers vs. Nets | Thurs., April 20 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 4: 76ers vs. Nets | Sat., April 22 | 1 ET (TNT)

*Game 5: Nets vs. 76ers | Mon., April 24 | TBD

*Game 6: 76ers vs. Nets | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

*Game 7: Nets vs. 76ers | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. New York Knicks (5)

Game 1: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | Sat., April 15 | 6 ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | Tues., April 18 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | Fri., April 21 | 8:30 ET (ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | Sun., April 23 | 1 ET (ABC)

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | TBD

*Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Knicks | TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Cavaliers | TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

Denver Nuggets (1) vs. TBD (8)

Game 1: TBD vs. Nuggets | Sun., April 16 | 10 ET (TNT)

Game 2: TBD vs. Nuggets | Wed., April 19 | 10 ET (TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. TBD | Fri., April 21 | 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. TBD | Sun., April 23 | 9:30 ET (TNT)

*Game 5: TBD vs. Nuggets | Tues., April 25 | TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets vs. TBD | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

*Game 7: TBD vs. Nuggets | Sat., April 29 | TBD

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. L.A. Lakers (7)

Game 1: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Sun., April 16 | 3 ET (ABC)

Game 2: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Wed., April 19 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Lakers | Sat., April 22 | 10 ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Lakers | Mon. April 24 | TBD

*Game 5: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Wed., April 26 | TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Lakers | Fri., April 28 | TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Grizzlies | Sun., April 30 | TBD

Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6)

Game 1: Warriors vs. Kings | Sat., April 15 | 8:30 ET (ABC)

Game 2: Warriors vs. Kings | Mon., April 17 | 10 ET (TNT)

Game 3: Kings vs. Warriors | Thurs., April 20 | 10 ET (TNT)

Game 4: Kings vs. Warriors | Sun., April 23 | TBD

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Kings | Wed., April 26 | TBD

*Game 6: Kings vs. Warriors | Fri., April 28 | TBD

*Game 7: Warriors vs. Kings | Sun., April 30 | TBD

Phoenix Suns (4) vs. LA Clippers (5)

Game 1: Clippers vs. Suns | Sun., April 16 | 8 ET (TNT)

Game 2: Clippers vs. Suns | Tues., April 18 | 10 ET (TNT)

Game 3: Suns vs. Clippers | Thurs., April 20 | 10:30 ET (NBA TV)

Game 4: Suns vs. Clippers | Sat., April 22 | 3:30 ET (TNT)

*Game 5: Clippers vs. Suns | Tues., April 25 | TBD

*Game 6: Suns vs. Clippers | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

*Game 7: Clippers vs. Suns | Sat., April 29 | TBD (TNT)

* if necessary