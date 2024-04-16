How to watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024: live stream basketball online

After a long, gruelling regular season, there's still one last opportunity for six teams to make the playoffs – and we're here to help with all the information you need to watch 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament live streams, with Sling TV showing every minute in the US.

NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 preview

One of the happier consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Play-In Tournament has been an annual fixture on the basketball calendar since 2020 and provides an extra layer of excitement to bridge the NBA's regular and post seasons.

And this year the fun began early, with LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers leaving it until Sunday to storm into the 8th seed spot with a win at the New Orleans Pelicans. The two franchises are now immediately set to go head-to-head again at the Smoothie King Center for a place in the playoffs, with the loser getting another chance against the winner of the Sacramento Kings against Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Over in the East, the Miami Heat are looking to go one better than last year when they made it through the Play-In Tournament and all the way through to the NBA Finals. They meet the 76ers in the 7 vs 8 Eastern match-up. The other game sees the Atlanta Hawks on a horrible six-game losing streak heading to Chicago to face the Bulls.

For four of these teams, the season ends here. While the others will head to the 2024 NBA Playoffs and get the chance to dethrone the Denver Nuggets. To see it all play out, be sure to follow our guide to watch NBA Play-In tournament live streams, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 in the US

The US TV rights for the 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament are split equally between two networks: ESPN will show all of the Eastern Conference games, with TNT broadcasting Western Conference match-ups. Full schedule below.

Stream live: US viewers at home can get all of the NBA Play-In Tournament live streams without signing up to a cable TV package. Sling TV Orange is a great option as it includes both ESPN and TNT. Prices start from $40 per month and new users get 50% off their first month.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.

NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 schedule and start times

Tuesday, April 16

- LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am BST (TNT/Sling)

- Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (TNT/Sling)

Wednesday, April 17

- Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm ET / 6pm PT / 12am BST (ESPN/Sling)

- Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls, 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT / 2.30am BST (ESPN/Sling)

Friday, April 18

- Eastern conference game, teams and time TBD (ESPN/Sling)

- Western conference game, teams and time TBD (ESPN/Sling)

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 from anywhere

If you're overseas when the NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 is on, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for this year's NBA Play-In Tournament...

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 worldwide

How to watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 in Canada

TSN has the rights to show NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 in Canada – you can see the times to tune-in on the schedule above. So if you get TSN as part of your cable package, you can watch on TV or log in with your cable details to watch NBA live streams online. Alternatively for cable cutters, <a href="https://www.tsn.ca/subscribe" data-link-merchant="tsn.ca"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TSN+ is also showing the action. It costs just $8 a month or $80 for a year and carries all TSN live sports that you can access on the likes of web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also watch post-season games with the <a href="https://www.nba.com/watch/league-pass-streamhttps://www.techradar.com/news/nba-league-pass" data-link-merchant="nba.com"" data-link-merchant="tsn.ca"">NBA League Pass, which costs from $19.99 per month and that you can try with its <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nba.com%2Fwatch%2Fleague-pass-stream&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - nba.com"" data-link-merchant="nba.com"" data-link-merchant="tsn.ca"">7-day free trial. If you already subscribe but find yourself outside Canada while this is on, then you could always <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - nba.com"" data-link-merchant="nba.com"" data-link-merchant="tsn.ca"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 in the UK

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3041&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bt.com%2Fsport%2Fbuy" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK, and it will show all games live in the early hours together with highlight shows during the day. You can also watch using a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3041&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bt.com%2Fsport%2Fmonthly-pass" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out <a href="https://www.nba.com/watch/league-pass-streamhttps://www.techradar.com/news/nba-league-pass" data-link-merchant="nba.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NBA League Pass, which starts from £49.99 after a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nba.com%2Fwatch%2Fleague-pass-stream&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - nba.com"" data-link-merchant="nba.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"">7-day free trial and will unlock access to every single remaining NBA game of the 2023-24 season. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - nba.com"" data-link-merchant="nba.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" data-link-merchant="bt.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 live streams in Australia

You can watch live NBA games Down Under on ESPN, which can also be live-streamed via <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxtel.com.au%2Fnow%2Findex.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Foxtel Now. However, a much more cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $35 a month. And, if you've never used the service before, there's an offer on right now (until April 21) where you can <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">get your first month absolutely free! Not in Australia right now? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

NBA Play-In Tournament 2024 FAQ

What teams are playing in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament? Four teams each from the Eastern and Western conference compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament. They are the teams ranked from seven to 10 in the regular season. This year, the teams are: Eastern Conference

7. Philadelphia 76ers

8. Miami Heat

9. Chicago Bulls

10. Atlanta Hawks Western Conference

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Los Angeles Lakers

9. Sacramento Kings

10. Golden State Warriors

How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work? The teams that ranked seven to 10 from each of the Eastern and Western conferences during the regular season compete for two playoff spots during the NBA Play-In Tournament. In each conference, the 7th plays 8th and 9th plays 10th. The winner of the 7 vs 8 match automatically qualifies for the playoffs (to play against the 2nd seed). Then, the loser of 7 vs 8 plays against the winner of 9 vs 10. The winner of that game reaches the playoffs where they start against the number 1 seeded side.

