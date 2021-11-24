Hurry, Hulu’s Black Friday deal is offering one year of service for just $12

Hulu’s perennial Black Friday sale has returned a few days ahead of schedule and is once again offering new and valid returning customers 12 months of access for $0.99 per month vs the streaming service's regular price of $6.99 per month.

The deal was spotted on November 23, and should run through Monday, November 29 (a.k.a. Cyber Monday).That said, we wouldn’t wait too long; it’s easy to forget to sign up before the deal is gone for another 365 days.

Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime.

The obvious caveat here is that you’re subscribing to the Hulu with Ads service, rather than the ad-free service that typically runs you $12.99 per month.

Admittedly, the ads are frequent and annoying, but being able to watch hit shows from NBC, ABC and Fox one day after they air is really nifty, especially at this price point.

Want to see how much Hulu's other plans cost? We’ve included the pricing on all three services down below.

