This half-price Roku streaming stick deal is Black Friday at its best

There's currently a Roku streaming stick selling for just $14.99 at Walmart. The Roku LE (limited edition) is coming on sale just in time for the Black Friday sales, and is offering the HD streaming capabilities of the budget Roku Express at half the price of that model. (Not in the US? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

It also comes in a sleek white wraparound design – ideal for those wanting a unique touch for their home AV setup, and are sick of the black plastic that budget buyers are usually condemned to.

When you're looking to save in the sales, every penny counts. And it's worth noting that the Roku Express is often discounted to $20 anyhow. But for those who are only interested in the very best Black Friday deals around, this additional $5 saving may be just what you need to be able to afford a budget streamer.

It isn't quite on sale yet, but the product page is now live. It looks like Walmart+ members will get early access to the deal (from November 22) with the general public getting the deal shortly after (November 26) if stock hasn't run out. You will be paying $12.95/month or $98/year for that discount program, but anyone already signed up – or tempted by the promise of other exclusive deals – won't be put off by that.

Today's best Black Friday Roku deals

Roku LE: $30 Roku LE: $30 $15 at Walmart

Save $15 - This special edition Roku LE offers the 1080p streaming (and upscaling from 720p) of the entry-level Roku Express. There's no fancy 4K or HDR capability, but it gets the job done.

Roku Ultra LT: $69 Roku Ultra LT: $69 $49 at Walmart

Save $20 - Arriving just in time to replace the older Roku 2, 3, and 4 models, the Roku Ultra LT delivers top-tier 4K HDR streaming and it's currently on sale for just $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. With hundreds of services to pick from – many of which are available for free – it's a perfect gift for the cord-cutter in your life.

Of course, while you're here, it's well worth considering this Roku Ultra LT deal, which is also seeing a sharp discount from $69 to $49, and is featured above.

Not only does this deal save you $20 outright, but it allows you to get one of Roku’s best streaming devices for around the cost of the Roku Streaming Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. For that price you're getting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, alongside staple niceties like the voice remote with headphone jack and improved Wi-Fi antenna.

More Roku deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Roku devices below.