The 7 biggest new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in May 2021

Wondering what's new on Netflix in May 2021? The streaming service has now revealed what's going to keep us occupied over the coming weeks in the world of TV and movies – and from Castlevania season 4 to the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead zombie heist movie, there's plenty coming to Netflix in May to add to your watch list.

On this page, we're going to pick out 7 highlights that are worth a look over the next few weeks. Since we've selected Netflix originals specifically in our list below, this should mean you'll have no problem watching these wherever you're reading from right now.

Jupiter's Legacy

Release date: May 7

As Marvel shows on Disney Plus take a break in May before Loki lands, how about another big budget superhero-themed show to pass the time? Based on the comic book of the same name by Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar and all-time great artist Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy explores what happens when the world's first wave of superheroes passes down its power to a very different younger generation. Steven DeKnight, the mind behind Daredevil's extraordinarily good first season, is the series' showrunner.

Castlevania season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: May 13

Following a bleak ending to season 3, Castlevania fans get one final run of the anime-style series based loosely on the games. In this season, Belmont and Sypha do some digging on an apparent scheme to bring Dracula back to life. After this season ends, Netflix is considering a sequel series, of sorts, but nothing has been confirmed on that front yet.

Love, Death & Robots season 2

Release date: May 14

This adult animated sci-fi anthology series – and by adult, we mean it has nudity and violence in it – finally returns for a second season more than two years after its opening salvo of episodes dropped. There's definitely nothing else like it around, and this season promises a mix of depressing sci-fi and funnier, weirder moments based on the trailer above.

The Woman in the Window

Release date: May 14

This thriller, an adaptation of a popular novel by AJ Finn, was meant to release on the big screen all the way back in October 2019. Amy Adams stars in this movie from Atonement and Darkest Hour director Joe Wright, which has more than a whiff of Rear Window about it: Adams plays an agoraphobic child psychologist, who becomes fixated on the lives of her neighbors. When she spots a nasty crime taking place, she becomes determined to solve it.

Army of the Dead

Release date: May 21

Zack Snyder finally comes to Netflix with this throwback to his zombie movie roots as a director. It's essentially a heist movie about a bunch of mercenaries heading into Las Vegas, after it's been overrun with zombies, to try and make off with the ultimate score. Dave Bautista is part of a big ensemble cast – it looks like a lot of fun, and pleasingly, it's more than an hour-and-a-half shorter than Snyder's extremely long Justice League cut.

Master of None season 3

Release date: May 23

Aziz Ansari's Master of None, last seen on Netflix all the way back in 2017, returns with a shift in focus this month. Ansari co-writes and directs but doesn't star in this entry, which instead is all about Lena Waithe's Denise, and her relationship with Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Expect a funny but often hard watch as the show explores subjects like marriage and fertility challenges, in this London-filmed installment.

Ragnarok season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: May 27

One of Netflix's most beloved international originals returns for another season. This Norse mythology-infused drama is about a boy discovering he has strange powers, tied to a much greater force than he could've anticipated. This second season sees protagonist Magne (David Stakston) contending with both environmental and mythical angst – now's a good time to catch up if you haven't seen it yet.