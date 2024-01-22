Andrew Scott oozes menacing charm in first trailer for Netflix crime thriller Ripley

If there's one type of TV show that Netflix is lacking, it's a terrific neo-noir crime thriller. Fortunately for the streaming giant, one such series is on the way very soon.

Starring Andrew Scott (Sherlock, All of Us Strangers), Ripley seems like it can fill this particular genre hole in Netflix's back catalog. Indeed, based on its first 60-second teaser, which was released today (January 22), its monochromatic palette, suspense-filled atmosphere, and tale of a 1960s New Yorker pulled into a life of deceit and murder seems ripe for the world's best streaming service's crime genre-adoring userbase. Oh, and it'll arrive on Netflix on April 4, so let the launch date countdown begin.

If you're sitting there thinking "The name Ripley sounds familiar", you're right, you have heard it before. That's because Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith's best-selling Thomas Ripley book series, which inspired the 1999 Matt Damon-starring psychological thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley (the same title as Highsmith's first novel). With that Anthony Minghella-directed film celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the forthcoming release of Netflix's Ripley project seems rather apt.

Ripley's release date and first trailer aren't the only things that Netflix has revealed. Indeed, the streaming titan has given us an official plot synopsis and confirmed who its talented supported cast is playing.

First up, Ripley's story brief: "Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder."

As for its starry ensemble, there are plenty of recognizable names to pore over. Dakota Fanning (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Equalizer 3) will portray Marge Sherwood, while Johnny Flynn (Emma, Lovesick) is set to play Dickie Greenleaf. The duo plays the most notable side characters in Highsmith's 'The Talented Mr. Ripley', so expect them to play big roles in Netflix's live-action adaptation.

Joining Scott and the aforementioned pair on the cast roster are Elliot Sumner (Stardust, No Time To Die), Maurizio Lombardi (Princess, The Nest), Margherita Buy (Made in Italy), and John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire, Being John Malkovich). Steven Zaillian (The Irishman, The Night Of) is on dual show running and directing duties.

Will Ripley make itself known on our best Netflix shows list post-release? Based on first impressions, I suspect so – Netflix subscribers really like crime-based movies, documentaries, and TV shows, regardless of whether they're met with critical acclaim or not. It's got an air of prestige TV about it, too, with its black-and-white visuals and foreboding tonality, which are sure to capture the imagination.

Even if crime/psychological thrillers aren't your thing, I think we can all agree that complex fictional characters fascinate us – just look at individuals like Breaking Bad's Walter White as proof of that. Expect Thomas Ripley to fall into that category when the eponymous figure makes his Netflix bow later this year.