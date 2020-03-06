Best Netflix UK shows: 25 TV series you need to watch

The best Netflix UK shows have something for everybody, from enduring favourites to fresh new binge opportunities. The streaming behemoth is still very much the front runner in the UK, but Netflix is facing rivals from Amazon Prime Video and Now TV/Sky to new upstarts like Disney Plus UK and Apple TV Plus.

But it's the wealth of excellent programmes that ensures that Netflix is the king of the streaming platforms, at least for now. While its catalogue isn't quite as strong as its US version, the service still manages to bring out shows that captivate us and dominate the conversation when they land, like Love is Blind, Stranger Things, and The Witcher.

Below, we've selected the 25 best Netflix UK shows that span numerous genres. We'll keep updating this list with new shows as they drop in 2020. Enjoy.

Sex Education

(Image credit: Sam Taylor)

Sex Education feels like a beautiful culmination of Netflix’s push for progressive and diverse programming. Set in the picturesque British countryside, Sex Education follows the misadventures of the students, faculty and parents of Moordale Secondary School as they navigate the turbulent waters of sexuality. The show has resonated deeply with fans thanks to its balance of heartwarming character work and informative approach to topical issues such as varied sexual identities, gendered power structures, family dynamics and so much more.



Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield lead a stellar cast of fresh faces in this unmissable deep dive into the various ways we express ourselves as sexual beings. Sex Education season 3 is on the way.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

The Witcher

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

The Witcher is the perfect fantasy drama to watch right now if you're still hurting over the end of Game of Thrones (whether that's because you miss watching it, or because you didn't like the ending). Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, this eight-episode first season introduces us to monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), witch Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan), whose lives are destined to collide in a world at war.

But really, the show's appeal lies in its monster-of-the-week episodes, where Geralt is tasked with slaying a fantasy creature of some kind, usually with a big twist that prevents each kill from being nice and straightforward. This show makes for easy viewing with the perfect star in Cavill and a great ensemble, and it's no surprise that The Witcher season 2 is on the way.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

You

(Image credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

Adapted from the novel series of the same name, You is peak escapist television for a millennial audience. It follows the bloody escapades of Joe Goldberg as he manipulates, stalks and even kills his way into the hearts of the women he obsesses over and professes to love. Its sharp script and committed performances pull off a brilliant magic trick in getting viewers to root for its deeply problematic protagonists, reveling in the thrilling chaos that ensues.

The first two seasons have been a smash hit, as audiences have connected with the darkly satirical lens the show casts on thriller tropes. You season 3 is aiming for a 2021 release.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

The Umbrella Academy

Image credit: Netflix

Based on the comic books written by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is Netflix's latest superhero original.

After 43 babies are born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy, seven are adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who trains them to save the world using their powers.

After the family becomes estranged, they are reunited once more when their father dies and are forced to come to terms with their past and the danger that lurks in their future.

Fronted by Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy is flamboyant, dark, and gratifyingly violent: all the ingredients you need for a great superhero series. The Umbrella Academy season 2 should be with us this year.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Star Trek: Discovery

Image credit: CBS

Well, this series went to places we never thought it would. Set before the exploits of the Starship Enterprise, the show features a fair few characters from older Trek projects. But while the original series had shades of light, this is a much darker look at space exploration.

Sonequa Martin-Green is great as the first officer who has a past intrinsically linked to a Star Trek character we know and love – although Discovery is clearly at its best when it's tackling new parts of Trek lore, as the weaker parts of season 2 proved. Star Trek Discovery season 3 is coming in 2020, too, presumably to Netflix UK as well.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Top Boy

Image Credit: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Top Boy is a gritty story of two drug dealers in East London. If the name sounds familiar, it's because it's the third season of the series, which was cancelled by Channel 4 a whole six years ago. It took time, and the intervention of music superstar Drake, but we're grateful it finally made it back to our screens. Season 4 will arrive in 2020.

Season on Netflix: 1

Stranger Things

Image credit: Netflix

Stranger Things is a brilliant homage to '80s pop culture. Leaning heavily on Spielberg, John Carpenter and Stephen King - so much King - the story revolves around a small town, a group of friends, a missing person and a dodgy science lab. Writing anything else would give away the myriad twists in a show that is full of brilliant creepy fun.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is already in the works, following a third season that was arguably the show's best yet.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Love is Blind

(Image credit: Netflix)

Testing whether emotional connection can triumph over physical attraction, the endlessly addictive Love is Blind follows singles that get engaged without seeing each other. It's Blind Date taken up several notches as the freshly-paired couples reveal themselves to each other, then go on holiday, move in together, and meet each other's parents. It's a fascinating sociological experiment, and, naturally, we really want to see more in a potential Love is Blind season 2.

The Spy

Image Credit: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

You may be used to watching Sacha Baron Cohen in comedy roles, but he truly shines in this English-language French spy thriller. The miniseries is about the life of one of Israel's top Mossad spies, Eli Cohen, in Syria. It's based on a book, but inspired by real life events.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

When They See Us

Image Credit: Netflix (Image credit: netflix tv)

Created by Ava DuVernay for Netflix, this hard-hitting drama follows the story of five teens - four African American men and one Hispanic - who were accused of attacking and raping a woman in New York in 1989. It's a gut-wrenching story that shines a light on systemic racism in the US.

Season on Netflix: 1

Russian Doll

Image credit: Netflix

Orange Is The New Black's Natasha Lyonne stars in this dark comedy as Nadia, who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party in a surreal time loop – much like Groundhog Day.

With its cynical and witty examination of living and dying, Russian Doll switches rapidly between laugh-out-loud hilarity and devastating sadness – it's a must-watch.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Bojack Horseman

Image credit: Netflix

Yes, Bojack Horseman is hilarious. Yes, it’s the best thing Will Arnett has done since Arrested Development. And, yes, it should be the next thing you watch if you are into anthropomorphic comedy about a once great TV star who has fallen on hard times. It’s all of that, but it’s also a pretty accurate portrayal of depression and should be celebrated as such.

For those who are worried it may be too dark for them, fear not - there's loads of slapstick humour, word play, and stunning animation to keep everything balanced.

Seasons on Netflix: 6

The Crown

Image credit: Netflix

Is The Crown Netflix's crowning glory? It could be, as a sumptuous look at one of the world's most famous families: the Royal family. Charting the early years of the relationship between the Queen (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (former Doctor Who Matt Smith), the show was written by Peter Morgan and, at £100 million for its first two seasons, is one of the most expensive TV series ever made. Which means there's enough pomp and ceremony to keep those pining for a Downton Abbey replacement happy.

Season 3 recast the Queen as Olivia Colman and Prince Philip as Tobias Menzies. It's as engrossing as ever.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Orange is the New Black

Image credit: Netflix

Orange is the New Black has now ended its seven-season run, and it's one of the first Netflix Originals that put the streaming service on the map. This is a compelling women's prison drama with a fantastic ensemble cast, and while it's pretty funny in places, it naturally gets pretty dark given its subject matter.

Seasons on Netflix: 7

Breaking Bad

Image credit: Sony Pictures Television

Breaking Bad is must-watch TV and one of the reasons Netflix has risen to the popularity it has in the UK. Picking up the streaming rights to this show was a winning decision, especially when it risked being forgotten by UK broadcasters.

Breaking Bad is ostensibly about a high-school teacher with cancer who goes on to sell meth to pay for his hospital bills. It goes without saying, if you haven’t yet spent time with Walter White and Jesse, do so now! But, be warned, the show is as addictive as the stuff Walter is peddling.

Fans of Breaking Bad probably already know that a Breaking Bad movie, called El Camino, has been released on Netflix. Technically not a TV show, we think it's more like a satisfying long final episode than a movie anyway. You'll also want to check out the spin-off Better Call Saul, which Netflix screens exclusively in the UK.

Seasons on Netflix: 5 (and a movie, and Better Call Saul)

Mad Men

Image credit: Lionsgate Television

Mad Men is a slow-burning drama about ad execs in the '60s, and it's undoubtedly the best 'prestige' drama of its era. All seven seasons are on Netflix now, and it's a beautiful-looking and amazingly cast show, from its multi-faceted protagonist Don Draper (Jon Hamm) to ambitious receptionist-turned-ad-exec Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss).

While its first four seasons are perhaps its strongest, this is one of the most consistently rewarding dramas around, with deep character development and frequent twists.

Seasons on Netflix: 7

The Good Place

Image credit: NBC / Fremulon

Comedy is in a good place right now and, funnily enough, The Good Place is a perfect example of that. Starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, this off-the-wall comedy focuses on a recently deceased woman who is sent to a heaven-like utopia called the Good Place completely by accident. In order to stay there she goes to any lengths to hide what a terrible person she was when living.

The fourth season, now complete, is sadly the last, but it gets a fitting finale, even if the show arguably peaks in its first year. A great cast, clever writing and an original concept make this a must-watch.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Image credit: FX

Initially made on a shoestring budget, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's first season had a cult following, a kind of modern version of Seinfeld about an amoral group of friends who run a bar together. Then season 2 brought some big star power, with Danny De Vito joining for a 10-episode run that was extended because he loved it so much.

He's still in the show that's now in its 14th season. The antics of Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney, the show's creator), Charlie (Charlie Kelly) and Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson) won't be for everyone - at its darkest the show's 'comedy' themes range from nazism to drug abuse - but stick with it and this deliciously depraved classic will reward you.

Its 14th season is now on Netflix UK, and Always Sunny shows no signs of going away.

Seasons on Netflix: 14

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Image credit: Fox

Following the brilliant but immature NYPD detective Jake Peralta, this Golden Globe-winning series is a laugh-a-minute, with plenty of deadpan jokes, physical comedy, and crackpot characters. The jokes are arguably a little stronger in The Good Place, but hey, it's not a competition.

With around 20 episodes per season Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ideal for binging, and the fifth season is now available to stream on Netflix.

Seasons on Netflix: 5

Black Mirror

Image credit: Netflix

Season 5 of Black Mirror is out now and, although we're sure we said the same thing for the fourth season, this one could be the darkest, most varied season of the show yet.

Before Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker was best known for his snarky look at the news in Weekly Wipe. Now, the show has given him superstar status, for good reason. Black Mirror is fantastic TV with each episode taking on a different dystopian idea, mostly framed around technology going very wrong.

While the quality of episodes tends to vary based on how good the idea is, every season has at least one all-time classic. Check out Bandersnatch, too, an interactive episode containing over two hours of footage.

Seasons on Netflix: 5 (and Bandersnatch)

Dark

Image credit: Netflix

Dark is a German-language supernatural thriller in which the disappearance of two children in a small town brings the fractured relationships and dark pasts of the people living there to the surface.

Adding a touch of Scandinavian crime thriller to American drama, so far there are two seasons to watch on Netflix.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Neon Genesis Evangelion

This critically-acclaimed anime is exclusively on Netflix, with all 26 episodes of the original series as well as two additional films, Death True and The End of Evangelion (though you should only watch the series and the latter). Given how hard it's been to get hold of in recent years, the anime coming to a streaming service is nothing short of a miracle.

Charting a battle between giant human mechs (piloted by high schoolers, of course) and invading monsters known as Angels, this is an anime that spends as much time looking at the internal lives of its protagonists as the flashy action sequences they find themselves in. Dark, raw, and unafraid of facing emotional trauma, Neon Genesis Evangelion is a must-watch for any anime fan.

Seasons on Netflix: 1 (and two movies)

Our Planet

Image Credit: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Narrated by everyone's favourite nature expert, David Attenborough, the Our Planet documentary is a beautiful and breathtaking look at planet Earth in all its glory.

Produced in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, the new eight-part series took more than four years to make and is Netflix's first nature documentary.

Although the way it captures our planet is truly awe-inspiring, the documentary was made to address issues of conservation and show the impact climate change has on animals across the globe.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Queer Eye

Image credit: Netflix

Need a dose of feel-good TV to help cope with today's rocky political landscape? Check out Queer Eye, a show about being the best you with help from five of the coolest dudes on the planet. The show has four seasons already and we're still loving the premise of taking people stuck in a rut and hoisting them so they become the self-respecting, self-loving person we all want to be. Werk.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

The Great British Bake Off

Image credit: Love Productions / BBC (Image credit: BBC / Love Productions)

Everyone’s favourite baking show is on Netflix and ready to stream. If you didn’t binge on baking as you binged on chocolate eggs, head on over to the streamer now to watch seven seasons of GBBO. For those not in the know (seriously, how?), Great British Bake Off is a baking reality show that follows wannabe bakers through a series of challenges week after week. Each time, someone is eliminated and it’s made all the more addictive by judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

The reboot of the series by Channel 4 (with an entirely new lineup apart from Hollywood) isn't yet available on Netflix, though you can watch it on All4 if you can sit through the ads.

Seasons on Netflix: 7

RuPaul's Drag Race

Image credit: World of Wonder (Image credit: Netflix)

It's been going strong for 10 years and 11 seasons, but RuPaul's Drag Race is still giving fierce fans a heavy dose of fabulous. For those not already in the know, the elimination-style reality show sees RuPaul go on the hunt for America's next drag superstar - expect lots of glitter, drama, and fun.

Now that the show has been picked up by Netflix, its sister show Untucked is also available to stream. You've got 11 whole seasons to watch.

Seasons on Netflix: 11

Netflix UK FAQ: quick questions answered

How much does Netflix cost in the UK? There are a few different plans you can choose from in the UK, depending on whether you want to watch in SD, HD, or Ultra HD (4K) – depending on the strength of your internet – and how many separate devices you want to watch on.

Basic: £5.99 per month. With the cheapest membership option, you can watch one one screen at a time in Standard Definition, and download videos to one mobile device.

Standard: £8.99 per month. This membership allows you to watch in HD on two screens at a time and download videos to two mobile devices.

Premium: £10.99 per month. The most expensive subscription allows you to watch in HD and Ultra HD on four screens at a time, and download videos to four mobile devices.

Confused? Check out our guide to which Netflix plan you should choose

How can I get a free Netflix account? Netflix offers new customers a free month of the service as a trial period – simply choose a membership type and payment plan and your first month will be free.

At the end of this period, if you choose to continue watching Netflix, you'll be charged one "low monthly fee" regardless of how much you used the service and on how many devices you watched videos on.

Netflix will send you a reminder towards the end of your trial period – if you want to cancel your membership, you can do so at any time during this period and you won't be charged.

Can I watch live TV on Netflix? No – you can only watch films and TV series from Netflix's rather extensive library. If you want to watch live TV in the UK, you can try services like Sky's Now TV, BBC iPlayer, or ITV Hub.

Is Amazon Prime better than Netflix? The answer to that question really depends on the shows and movies you want to watch. Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Video TV Shows for an idea of what you can watch on Amazon Prime. You can also read our Amazon Prime review for more information on what the service offers.

Do you get Netflix free with Sky Q? Netflix can be accessed on a Sky Q box, but it doesn't come for free – you'll still need to sign in with a paid-for Netflix subscription. However, if you opt for Sky's Ultimate on Demand package, it will integrate Netflix billing with your Sky bill, while reducing its cost and unlocking Netflix recommendations within the Sky Q interface. If you're paying for both services, it's well worth combining them in this way as a result.