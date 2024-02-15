Netflix's The Umbrella Academy prepares for its apocalyptic end as season 4 release date revealed

After five wonderfully rain-soaked years, it's almost time to bid farewell to Netflix's beloved superhero show The Umbrella Academy – and now we know when we'll do so.

Per a Netflix press release, the final season of the hit series will launch on the world's best streaming service on Thursday, August 8. That date marks the latest date that a season of The Umbrella Academy has launched on the platform. The show's debut outing was released on February 15, 2019, so it's somewhat fitting that the fourth season's launch date was confirmed five years to the day since its initial debut.

The release date reveal was accompanied by a bunch of official posters for The Umbrella Academy season 4. The artwork, which you can view in the X/Twitter post below, shows two versions of its main cast walking from left to right – the iteration on the left being the season 1 edition of each character, and the right-hand side one showing what they'll look like in its fourth and final entry.

Unsurprisingly, the series' nine major characters are carrying an umbrella – indeed, eight of them are seen holding black umbrellas, with Klaus (aka Number Four) the anomaly among the group; the group's most eccentric member holding a pink one instead.

Despite the fact it'll be back on our screens in less than six months, there's very little we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4. Netflix is keeping its story close to its chest, with few details leaking out during and after the final season's production.

In fact, the only information we've gleaned about one of the best Netflix shows' final installments is what Netflix has released. The first we learned that season 4 would be the series' last was in August 2022, with The Umbrella Academy confirmed to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix with one final hurrah.

That's all we heard until a trio of new season 4 cast announcements in February 2023, confirmation that The Umbrella Academy season 4 would debut in 2024 in October, and that season 4's first clip teased an intoxicating family reunion in January 2024.

Outside of those reveals, The Umbrella Academy's cast took part in a pre-recorded sit down interview for Netflix Geeked Week 2023 last November. During that chat-based montage, they revealed that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will "hit the ground running" in the show's "bittersweet" final entry, and that's about all we know regarding its plot.

Anyway, let's just hope it's a fitting send-off for the Hargreeves family and gives us a better story than its predecessor did. Indeed, in our review of The Umbrella Academy season 3, we called it "a frustrating mix of good and bad ideas" that was held back by "its disjointed narrative" and "strange creative decisions". Fingers crossed season 4 delivers an apt end to the much-loved TV show.