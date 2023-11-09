The Umbrella Academy season 4 will 'hit the ground running' in the hit Netflix show's 'bittersweet' final entry

The Umbrella Academy's main cast has teased what fans can expect from the popular Netflix series' final season.

In an interview-style featurette released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 celebrations, the show's eight primary actors offered vague hints at what's to come in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Unfortunately, most of what was said was pretty standard from a tease perspective, with words and phrases including "excitement", "the best season yet", "bittersweet", and "wacky" used to try and whet fans' appetite for the show's next installment.

There were, though, a couple of intriguing hints from some of the Netflix series' cast. Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves, claimed it'll "hit the ground running" and "put the [Hargreeves] siblings through the usual amount of mayhem", which suggests we won't be waiting around for season 4 to get going.

In our review of The Umbrella Academy season 3, we pointed out its frustrating pacing issues, so fingers crossed that its successor rectifies that error by allowing the Hargreeves family to get straight into the thick of season 4's mystery and action.

Elsewhere, Emmy Raver-Lampman teased a new cohort of antagonists for the Hargreeves family to deal with, saying "there's some unbelievable new characters and new villains, who are super exciting". Considering that the primary antagonists in The Umbrella Academy have largely been a) the tiresome, cliched world-ending apocalypse and b) their own father, aka Sir Reginald Hargreeves, it's high time one of the best Netflix shows branched out and gave us some compelling villains to love to hate, even if it's in the series' final season.

That's not the only news to emerge out of Geeked Week concerning The Umbrella Academy season 4. Netflix also unveiled the first teaser art for its last hurrah, which you can watch below.

Get ready for the final timeline. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is coming 2024. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/2bVEgmFfBLNovember 9, 2023 See more

As we previously reported, The Umbrella Academy season 4 is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2024, so it's not surprising to see the streaming giant start to ramp up its marketing campaign for the hit superhero show.

Netflix had announced The Umbrella Academy would meet its apocalyptic end in August 2022 but, apart from a couple of new drops, including some season 4 cast reveals that have us worried and the aforementioned release window (if it can be called that), there's been no new details on the upcoming season. Hopefully that'll change as Netflix, one of the best streaming services starts to pull back the curtain on The Umbrella Academy's final season.