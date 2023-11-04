Netflix Geeked Week 2023 is almost here – these are the 8 movies and shows we're most excited for

Netflix fans, rejoice! The 2023 edition of Geeked Week, the streaming giant's seven-day virtual extravaganza, is almost upon us.

That's right, the world's best streaming service is just days away from lifting the lid on many of its highly-anticipated new movies and shows. Running Monday, November 6 to Sunday, November 12, Netflix's Geeked Week showcase will reveal details about its forthcoming line-up of films and TV series, including those all-important release dates, trailer reveals, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and so much more.

Ahead of the big event, we've picked out eight Netflix productions we're most excited to learn more about. That includes Stranger Things' fifth and final season, Zack Snyder's new movie Rebel Moon, and the upcoming mind-bending sci-fi series from the Game of Thrones' showrunners. So, without further ado, these are the projects we can't wait to hear more about during Netflix Geeked Week 2023.

Stranger Things

Eleven and her cohorts will return for one final season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Given its one of the best Netflix shows around, Stranger Things will receive its fair share of the Geeked Week spotlight. As with previous Geeked Week showcases, the supernatural horror sci-fi series will get a whole day dedicated to it – the creatively titled 'Stranger Things Day' – kicking off the festivities on Monday, November 6.

So, what can we expect to be announced? Hopefully, some news on Stranger Things season 5. The series' final outing has been marred by delays due to the now-resolved writers' strike and ongoing actors' strike. However, with its showrunners and wider writing team recently resuming work on season 5's scripts, we're hoping for some sort of reveal concerning the show's last installment.

Yes I’m busy on November 6th. No I wouldn’t have it any other way. #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/zl8XAgSjP3November 3, 2023 See more

Could we get another episode title announcement? Potentially. We had fun coming up with four big theories about Stranger Things 5 episode 1's title in November 2022. While such a reveal wouldn't fully satiate us, it would somewhat satisfy a fanbase ravenous for more details. We might get an update on Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel stage play that'll debut on London's West End in December. Alternatively, an update on the Stranger Things live-action and animated spin-off series wouldn't go amiss.

Based on a post on Stranger Things' official X account (see above), though, we might not get our wish with any of our suggestions. Indeed, per a Netflix press blast, Stranger Things Day 2023 will be "looking back at the first four seasons, offering new teases on our social channels, unveiling limited edition merchandise online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the world, and more". Let's one one of those new teases is something substantial.

Damsel

Damsel will star Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie. (Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking of Stranger Things, one of its main stars, Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Eleven in the wildly popular show), is set to star in one of the most anticipated new Netflix movies.

Titled Damsel, it sounds like it will subvert many fantasy genre tropes. The Brown-fronted flick was initially supposed to debut in October 2022, but its release was pushed back due to the actors' strike – Netflix wanted Brown and her fellow cast members to be available to promote the film.

It's possible, then, that the streaming giant might announce a new launch date during Geeked Week. We suspect it'll arrive in early 2024 now (providing the actors' strike doesn't run for much longer). Failing that, releasing its first teaser would give us an idea about Damsel's chances of making it onto our best Netflix movies list. Either way, keep an eye out for an announcement on Saturday, November 11.

3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem will debut on Netflix in January 2024. (Image credit: Tor)

Netflix is yet to reveal the vast majority of its 2024 movie and TV show schedule, but we know this gorgeous-looking sci-fi series is coming early next year.

Based on Liu Cixin's novel of the same name, 3 Body Problem is a surreal, intelligently-crafted show that's been developed by Game of Thrones' TV creators D.B Weiss and David Benioff. Little is known about its plot – well, if you haven't read the book – but the teaser unveiled during Netflix Tudum 2023 in June revealed Weiss and Benioff were trading bloody fantasy for mind-bending sci-fi with their new Netflix show.

Marvel star Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), plus Game of Thrones alumni John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce are among its stacked cast. Fingers crossed an official trailer and plot synopsis will be revealed on Friday, November 10.

Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire arrives in late December. (Image credit: Netflix)

Zack Snyder's second Netflix movie – his first was 2022's Army of the Dead – is being positioned as the streamer's big flick for the 2023 holiday season. Titled Rebel Moon, this epic space opera was initially conceived as a Star Wars film. However, Snyder repurposed it after Lucasfilm rejected his pitch.

Starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, and Doona Bae, among many others, Rebel Moon certainly looks like Netflix's answer to Star Wars – its official trailer in mid-August proving as much. It also confirmed the galaxy-spanning story would take place across two films. Part One: A Child of Fire debuts on December 22, and Part Two: The Scargiver comes out on April 19, 2024.

So, what is Snyder cooking up for Geeked Week 2023? Netflix has simply said fans will get an exclusive look at the movie on Sunday, November 12. If we had to guess, we think we'll be treated to a clip or two, or maybe more details on when Rebel Moon's director's cut could arrive. We already know Rebel Moon's extended cut will test our runtime limits, but there's no release date set for an edition that'll fuse both films into a single flick.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix is turning another iconic anime into a live-action series. (Image credit: Robert Falconer/Netflix)

Fresh from its acclaimed live-action take on One Piece, Netflix is hoping to make it two good anime adaptations out of three (sorry, Cowboy Bebop) with its rendition of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

One of the best anime of all time, the Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko-developed series is being reimagined by Albert Kim for Netflix. Set for release sometime in 2024, Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action adaptation is largely based on its predecessor, which tells the tale of Aang, the last living 'Airbender' who is the only individual who can wield all four elements.

Netflix has already unveiled first-look images at the TV show, so we're hoping it'll give us a firm release date and official teaser during Geeked Week 2023. Tune into the streamer's social media channels on Thursday, November 9, for more details.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim is getting the anime treatment at Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Another anime adaptation now, and one based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's cult classic comic series from the mid-2000s.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will offer a reimagined take on O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim vs the World graphic novels (he's also co-written the show alongside BenDavid Grabinski) when it arrives on November 17. We've already seen its official trailer, which revealed Netflix's gorgeous take on Scott Pilgrim's video game-style universe, so we'd be amazed if Netflix doesn't show off a few first-look clips during Geeked Week.

We'll be covering Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – one of four exciting and terrific-looking animated shows coming to Netflix – in and around its release, so check back with us closer to launch for our exclusive coverage. Before then, keep tabs on the series via Geeked Week on Saturday, November 11.

Leave the World Behind

Leave the World Behind looks like a thrilling psychological drama flick. (Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix)

This psychological thriller is the brainchild of Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), so Netflix fans will certainly want to check it out when it arrives on the platform in December.

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming apocalyptic movie looks horribly hair-raising to us, meaning Leave the World Behind – based on Rumaan Alam's fantastic novel – will shock and amaze audiences in the near future.

Per Netflix's story synopsis, it follows Amanda (Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke), who are set to enjoy a luxurious getaway with children Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). However, their vacation is interrupted by two strangers – G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) – who warn that a mysterious cyberattack is on the way. As the disaster unfolds, the two families are forced to reckon with things not appearing as they seem.

With fresh details set to be revealed on Friday, November 10, we suspect we'll get a couple of first-look clips and/or a brief interview with Esmail.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy will return for a fourth and final season. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy has become a fan-favorite series over the course of its first three seasons. However, with the Netflix show set to meet its apocalyptic end with a fourth and final installment, we're coming to terms with the fact that we don't have much time left to dance the night away with the Hargreeves family.

Fresh details about the series' last season are expected to drop on Thursday, November 9, and we'd be surprised if an official release date and/or teaser aren't forthcoming on that date. In early October, Netflix confirmed The Umbrella Academy season 4 is due out in 2024, so a launch date announcement would be most welcome. Alternatively, we might get some new cast reveals. Although, based on a February 2023 cast announcement, we'd be worried that further character reveals would all but confirm yet another apocalypse-style ending for the series.

There'll be plenty more announcements across Netflix Geeked Week 2023, so stick with TechRadar between November 6 and 12 for more details as and when they drop.