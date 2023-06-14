Netflix Tudum 2023: how to watch, start date and time, movies, TV shows and more

Netflix Tudum is right around the corner. The streaming giant's annual global fan event, which began in January 2020, is back for its fifth outing this year – and if you're anything like us, you'll be just as excited to see what's coming to the world's best streaming service very soon.

We suspect, then, that you'll want to know all of the most important details about Netflix Tudum 2023. In this guide, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the streamer's next big event, which is being held in-person for the first time in three years. That includes its start date and time, where you can watch Tudum 2023, which of the best Netflix shows will be part of its line-up, all of the new Netflix movies that are coming to the platform and much more.

So, whether you're just planning to tune in for select parts of the event, or if you'll be watching the whole thing in-person or online, here's what you should know about Netflix Tudum 2023.

What is Netflix Tudum?

For the uninitiated, Netflix Tudum is a global pop culture fan event, which is held every year. During each event, Netflix reveals more about all of its new original films and TV series set to debut (or return in the case of some of its most popular shows) in the coming months and years.

Last year, for example, we learned the release dates of The Witcher: Blood Origin, You season 4, Outer Banks season 3, and The Crown season 5. We were also treated to exclusive clips of Wednesday's first season and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as plenty of other surprises. You can read a full round-up of every announcement in our Netflix Tudum 2022 live blog.

Netflix Tudum's first event was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in January 2020. However, future in-person events were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant the next three editions were held online. This year's celebration is the first that'll be conducted with a live audience again since Tudum's inaugural event. It's also being held in Sao Paulo again, for those interested.

What time does Netflix Tudum 2023 start?

Tudum 2023 will officially begin on Saturday, June 17 at 5:30pm BRT / 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 9:30pm BST. Australian viewers can tune in at 6:30am AEST on Sunday, June 18. The event will run for two hours, according to Netflix's press website, too.

Where can I watch Netflix Tudum 2023?

The 2023 edition of Netflix Tudum will be available to watch on Netflix's YouTube channel, the streamer's own app, and its Facebook and Twitter pages. It's also possible that Netflix will livestream the event on its Twitch channel, too, but the streaming giant hasn't confirmed this yet.

For those of you who might be worried about the livestream being stuck behind a paywall: don't be. Netflix Tudum will be free to watch anywhere in the world (and in multiple languages, too). No matter where you're tuning in from, then, you'll be able to stream it as long as you have an internet connection (that's if you're not one of the lucky few to attend the event in-person).

What Netflix movies will be shown at Tudum 2023?

Netflix hasn't confirmed the full line-up of films that'll be shown at this year's Tudum. However, while the streamer is holding back some surprises for the event itself, we have confirmation of some of the new Netflix movies that'll be part of proceedings. Whisper it quietly, some of them might even be good enough to make it onto our best Netflix movies guide in the future, too.

For a rundown of the films that'll be present at Netflix Tudum 2023, plus the cast and crew who will be in attendance for these flicks, check out the list below:

Extraction 2 (Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave)

Heart of Stone (Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt)

Lift (Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw)

Rebel Moon (Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella)

They Cloned Tyrone (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris)

Through My Window: Across the Sea (Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández)

What TV shows will be present at Netflix Tudum 2023?

Netflix Tudum 2023's movie line-up is on the small side, so will the streaming company make up for the lack of big-budget films with a sizeable TV series line-up?

In short, yes. Here's an extensive list of the Netflix original shows that'll have some form of presence at this year's global fan event, including its live-action adaptations of some of the best anime around, Stranger Things season 5, and The Witcher season 3:

3 Body Problem (Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley)

All The Light We Cannot See (Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu)

Back to 15 (Maisa)

Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel)

Cobra Kai (Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, other cast members)

Elite (André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere)

Emily in Paris (Lily Collins)

Fubar (Arnold Schwarzenegger)

Heartstopper (Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell)

Love Is Blind (Nick and Vanessa Lachey)

Lupin (Omar Sy)

Money Heist: Berlin (Pedro Alonso)

Never Have I Ever (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet)

One Piece (Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar)

Outer Banks (Chase Stokes)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest)

Sintonia (Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas)

Squid Game (cast/crew TBC)

Squid Game: The Challenge (cast/crew TBC)

Stranger Things season 5 (cast/crew TBC)

The Archies (Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina)

The Chosen One (Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow)

The Witcher season 3 (Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey)

Too Hot To Handle (Chloe Veitch)

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday)

You (Penn Badgley)

For more Netflix coverage, find out how to sign up to Netflix. Alternatively, learn more about why Netflix's password sharing crackdown plan is actually working, or get the lowdown on how to cancel your Netflix account if you're boycotting the service.