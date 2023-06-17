Game of Thrones showrunners trade bloody fantasy for mind-bending sci-fi with new Netflix show

Netflix has revealed the release month and first trailer for 3 Body Problem, a mind-boggling new sci-fi series from the creators of Game of Thrones' TV adaptation.

Announced as part of Netflix's Tudum 2023 celebrations, the first Netflix series from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff promises to be a mind-altering experience for anyone looking for a wholly unique show to watch in early 2024.

The 90-second teaser, which can watch below, provides a tiny glimpse at the Inception-style, epic story that's set to play out in 3 Body Problem. And, if it's half as good as it looks, we might have a new contender to add to our best Netflix shows list when it debuts next January.

Based on Cixin Liu's ground-breaking book series of the same name, 3 Body Problem is the first TV venture from Benioff and Weiss since Game of Thrones' divisive final episode aired on HBO and Sky in May 2019. The duo, who dropped out of directing a new Star Wars trilogy in October of that year, signed an exclusive, multi-year movie and TV deal with Netflix (thought to be worth $200 million apiece) in August 2019, too. This, then, is their first in-house project for the world's best streaming service.

Okay, so what is 3 Body Problem about? We're glad you asked. In a press release, Netflix revealed a bit more about what fans can expect from its awe-inspiring, decades-spanning, time-traveling narrative.

"A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day," the synopsis teases. "As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

Jess Hong (Inked), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange 2), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Eiza Gonzalez (Extrapolations), Jovan Adepo (Sorry For Your Loss), Alex Sharp (Trial of the Chicago 7), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), and Rosalind Chao (Mulan) are among 3 Body Problem's star-studded ensemble cast. Production only released wrapped on its production, hence why the show won't meet its reported late 2023 launch date.

Benioff and Weiss serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series alongside Alexander Woo (True Blood). Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time), and Lin Qi (San Ti) are five of the show's many, many producers.

3 Body Problem will consist of eight, one-hour episodes, though it's unclear if they'll all drop on the same date or if they'll come in two parts. Either way, be sure to look out for 3 Body Problem when it officially debuts on Netflix in January 2024.

