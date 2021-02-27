Netflix in March 2021: every new TV show and movie you can stream

Wondering what's new on Netflix in March 2021? This month sees Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars land on the streamer, as well as two potentially big anime series in Pacific Rim: The Black and DOTA: Dragon's Blood. There are plenty of other movies and TV series to wrap your eyes around, though, including Season 3 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Moxie.
Despite a focus on US audiences, every show and film listed below with 'Netflix Original', 'Netflix Film', 'Netflix Documentary', 'Netflix Family', or 'Netflix Anime' next to it can be viewed worldwide. There's something for everyone, so check out what's available to watch below.
Here's what is new to Netflix for March 2021.
New Netflix movies and shows: March 1
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell - Netflix Documentary
- Batman Begins
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
- Rain Man (1988)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Year One (2009)
New Netflix movies and shows: March 2
- Black or White
- Word Party: Season 5 - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: March 3
- Moxie - Netflix Film
- Murder Among the Mormons - Netflix Documentary
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
New Netflix movies and shows: March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black - Netflix Anime
New Netflix movies and shows: March 5
- City of Ghosts - Netflix Family
- Dogwashers - Netflix Film
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence - Netflix Documentary
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Season 4 - Netflix Family
- Sentinelle - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows - March 8
- Bombay Begums - Netflix Original
- Bombay Rose - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: March 9
- The Houseboat - Netflix Original
- StarBeam: Season 3 - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: March 10
- Dealer - Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: Basketball - Netflix Documentary
- Marriage or Mortgage - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: March 11
- The Block Island Sound
- Coven of Sisters - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: March 12
- Love Alarm: Season 2 - Netflix Original
- The One - Netflix Original
- Paper Lives - Netflix Film
- Paradise PD: Part 3 - Netflix Original
- Yes Day - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: March 14
- Audrey
New Netflix movies and shows: March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG
- The Last Blockbuster
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom - Netflix Original
- Zero Chill - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo - Netflix Comedy Special
- Savages
- Waffles + Mochi - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - Netflix Documentary
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession - Netflix Anime
- Cabras de Peste - Netflix Film
- Deadly Illusions
- The Fluffy Movie
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American - Netflix Comedy Special
- Skylines
New Netflix movies and shows: March 19
- Alien TV: Season 2 - Netflix Family
- Country Comfort - Netflix Family
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 - Netflix Original
- Sky Rojo - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: March 20
- Jiu Jitsu
New Netflix movies and shows: March 22
- Navillera - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning - Netflix Comedy Special
New Netflix movies and shows: March 24
- Seaspiracy - Netflix Documentary
- Who Killed Sara? - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: March 25
- Caught by a Wave - Netflix Film
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Netflix Anime
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: March 26
- A Week Away - Netflix Film
- Bad Trip - Netflix Film
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier
- The Irregulars - Netflix Original
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop - Netflix Original
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Rainbow High: Season 1
New Netflix movies and shows: March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: March 31
- At Eternity's Gate
- Haunted: Latin America - Netflix Original
