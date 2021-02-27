Netflix in March 2021: every new TV show and movie you can stream

Wondering what's new on Netflix in March 2021? This month sees Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars land on the streamer, as well as two potentially big anime series in Pacific Rim: The Black and DOTA: Dragon's Blood. There are plenty of other movies and TV series to wrap your eyes around, though, including Season 3 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Moxie.

Despite a focus on US audiences, every show and film listed below with 'Netflix Original', 'Netflix Film', 'Netflix Documentary', 'Netflix Family', or 'Netflix Anime' next to it can be viewed worldwide. There's something for everyone, so check out what's available to watch below.

Here's what is new to Netflix for March 2021.

New Netflix movies and shows: March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell - Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

New Netflix movies and shows: March 2

Black or White

Word Party: Season 5 - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: March 3

Moxie - Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons - Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

New Netflix movies and shows: March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black - Netflix Anime

New Netflix movies and shows: March 5

City of Ghosts - Netflix Family

Dogwashers - Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence - Netflix Documentary

Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Season 4 - Netflix Family

Sentinelle - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows - March 8

Bombay Begums - Netflix Original

Bombay Rose - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: March 9

The Houseboat - Netflix Original

StarBeam: Season 3 - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: March 10

Dealer - Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball - Netflix Documentary

Marriage or Mortgage - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 - Netflix Original

The One - Netflix Original

Paper Lives - Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 3 - Netflix Original

Yes Day - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: March 14

Audrey

New Netflix movies and shows: March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom - Netflix Original

Zero Chill - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo - Netflix Comedy Special

Savages

Waffles + Mochi - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: March 18

B: The Beginning Succession - Netflix Anime

Cabras de Peste - Netflix Film

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American - Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines

New Netflix movies and shows: March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 - Netflix Family

Country Comfort - Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 - Netflix Original

Sky Rojo - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: March 20

Jiu Jitsu

New Netflix movies and shows: March 22

Navillera - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning - Netflix Comedy Special

New Netflix movies and shows: March 24

Seaspiracy - Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: March 25

Caught by a Wave - Netflix Film

DOTA: Dragon's Blood - Netflix Anime

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: March 26

A Week Away - Netflix Film

Bad Trip - Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars - Netflix Original

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop - Netflix Original

Nailed It!: Double Trouble - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High: Season 1

New Netflix movies and shows: March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: March 31

At Eternity's Gate

Haunted: Latin America - Netflix Original